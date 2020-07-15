2434 16TH STREET NW

Amenities

IN-PERSON (NOT LIVESTREAM) OPEN HOUSE 7/11 and 7/12 from 1-3P. Beautiful condo unit for rent with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in a solid, new boutique building across from Meridian Hill Park! Secure lobby, large elevators, keyless entry, and common courtyard with gas grills are just some of the features offered by this intimate, luxury community. Unit 301 boasts an open layout featuring wide-planked flooring throughout, ample storage outfitted by The Container Store, and large, oversized windows showing nothing but spectacular green park views and an abundance of natural sunlight. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen features include: high-end stainless steel appliances (including gas cooking), marble countertops, shaker cabinets, attractive finishes, and custom island with plenty of storage. The gracious master suite is tucked away from the living area. Waterworks fixtures and instant (tankless) water heater create a luxurious, and seemingly endless bath experience. True second bedroom is completely separate from master suite and can fit a queen size bed. Same Waterworks fixtures can be found in this bedroom's dedicated bath ~ creating the same luxurious and seemingly endless experience. Convenient location with central bus lines in front of your door, Harris Teeter a block away, the green/yellow line 6 blocks away, and great restaurant corridors in every direction (Adams Morgan, Dupont, U Street, Columbia Heights).