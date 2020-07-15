All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 11 2020 at 6:18 AM

2434 16TH STREET NW

2434 16th Street Northwest · (202) 491-1275
Location

2434 16th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 301 · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
all utils included
stainless steel
elevator
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
elevator
bbq/grill
key fob access
lobby
IN-PERSON (NOT LIVESTREAM) OPEN HOUSE 7/11 and 7/12 from 1-3P. Beautiful condo unit for rent with ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in a solid, new boutique building across from Meridian Hill Park! Secure lobby, large elevators, keyless entry, and common courtyard with gas grills are just some of the features offered by this intimate, luxury community. Unit 301 boasts an open layout featuring wide-planked flooring throughout, ample storage outfitted by The Container Store, and large, oversized windows showing nothing but spectacular green park views and an abundance of natural sunlight. The gorgeous gourmet kitchen features include: high-end stainless steel appliances (including gas cooking), marble countertops, shaker cabinets, attractive finishes, and custom island with plenty of storage. The gracious master suite is tucked away from the living area. Waterworks fixtures and instant (tankless) water heater create a luxurious, and seemingly endless bath experience. True second bedroom is completely separate from master suite and can fit a queen size bed. Same Waterworks fixtures can be found in this bedroom's dedicated bath ~ creating the same luxurious and seemingly endless experience. Convenient location with central bus lines in front of your door, Harris Teeter a block away, the green/yellow line 6 blocks away, and great restaurant corridors in every direction (Adams Morgan, Dupont, U Street, Columbia Heights).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2434 16TH STREET NW have any available units?
2434 16TH STREET NW has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2434 16TH STREET NW have?
Some of 2434 16TH STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2434 16TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2434 16TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2434 16TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2434 16TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2434 16TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 2434 16TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 2434 16TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2434 16TH STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2434 16TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2434 16TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2434 16TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2434 16TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2434 16TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2434 16TH STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
