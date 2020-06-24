Amenities
2331 15th St NW #202-S Available 03/04/19 Beautifully Renovated Condo Overlooking Meridian Hill Park - Stunning 1 bedroom condo with unobstructed views of Meridian Hill Park!
Features:
- Custom finishes throughout
- Hardwood floors
- Gourmet kitchen
- Stainless appliances
- Breakfast bar
- Expansive windows
- Luxurious bath
- Full-size washer/dryer
- Remarkable roof-top deck with outdoor kitchen and fantastic views
Nearby:
- U Street Metrorail Stop (10 mins walk)
- Streets Market, Harris Teeter (less than 7 mins walk)
- Restaurants include Judy Restaurant, Mellow Mushroom, Busboy's and Poets, matchbox pizza, Ted's Bulletin and more!
- Steps from Meridian Hill Park
*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.
We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.
Check us out at atlaslane.com.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4599473)