Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2331 15th St NW #202-S

2331 15th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2331 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
concierge
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
2331 15th St NW #202-S Available 03/04/19 Beautifully Renovated Condo Overlooking Meridian Hill Park - Stunning 1 bedroom condo with unobstructed views of Meridian Hill Park!

Features:
- Custom finishes throughout
- Hardwood floors
- Gourmet kitchen
- Stainless appliances
- Breakfast bar
- Expansive windows
- Luxurious bath
- Full-size washer/dryer
- Remarkable roof-top deck with outdoor kitchen and fantastic views

Nearby:
- U Street Metrorail Stop (10 mins walk)
- Streets Market, Harris Teeter (less than 7 mins walk)
- Restaurants include Judy Restaurant, Mellow Mushroom, Busboy's and Poets, matchbox pizza, Ted's Bulletin and more!
- Steps from Meridian Hill Park

*About Atlas Lane*
Were a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home.

We're setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property.

Check us out at atlaslane.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2331 15th St NW #202-S have any available units?
2331 15th St NW #202-S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2331 15th St NW #202-S have?
Some of 2331 15th St NW #202-S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2331 15th St NW #202-S currently offering any rent specials?
2331 15th St NW #202-S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 15th St NW #202-S pet-friendly?
No, 2331 15th St NW #202-S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2331 15th St NW #202-S offer parking?
No, 2331 15th St NW #202-S does not offer parking.
Does 2331 15th St NW #202-S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2331 15th St NW #202-S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 15th St NW #202-S have a pool?
No, 2331 15th St NW #202-S does not have a pool.
Does 2331 15th St NW #202-S have accessible units?
No, 2331 15th St NW #202-S does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 15th St NW #202-S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2331 15th St NW #202-S does not have units with dishwashers.
