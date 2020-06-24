Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel concierge

2331 15th St NW #202-S Available 03/04/19 Beautifully Renovated Condo Overlooking Meridian Hill Park - Stunning 1 bedroom condo with unobstructed views of Meridian Hill Park!



Features:

- Custom finishes throughout

- Hardwood floors

- Gourmet kitchen

- Stainless appliances

- Breakfast bar

- Expansive windows

- Luxurious bath

- Full-size washer/dryer

- Remarkable roof-top deck with outdoor kitchen and fantastic views



Nearby:

- U Street Metrorail Stop (10 mins walk)

- Streets Market, Harris Teeter (less than 7 mins walk)

- Restaurants include Judy Restaurant, Mellow Mushroom, Busboy's and Poets, matchbox pizza, Ted's Bulletin and more!

- Steps from Meridian Hill Park



No Pets Allowed



