2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215

Luxury spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 832 sq ft apartment with a private balcony, hardwood floors in living areas, Carpet in bedroom, Large Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cable and High-speed Internet, Granite counter-tops and European-inspired wood cabinetry , Full Washer and Dryer, Lots of floor to ceiling windows, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversize tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit.



24hr Front Desk with resident lounge features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and WII, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and sneaks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage and Loaner bikes, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.



Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theater are responsibleents away.

Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.



Unit Accommodates: 3

Bed Sizes: Queen Size

Parking: $350/mon

View: City View

Non-smoking

Pet friendly: Yes (extra fee)

Maid service: Yes (extra fee)

Resident Lounge: Yes

Valet Dry Cleaning: Yes (extra fee)

Zip cars on site: Yes

Oven

Microwave

Dishwasher

TV/Cable

DVD

Washer/dryer:in Unit

Garden

Gym/Healthclub

HDTV in unit

Elevator

24hr Front Desk

Business Center

Wireless Internet

2 Roof top Decks