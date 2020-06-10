2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215

Amenities
Luxury spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 832 sq ft apartment with a private balcony, hardwood floors in living areas, Carpet in bedroom, Large Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cable and High-speed Internet, Granite counter-tops and European-inspired wood cabinetry , Full Washer and Dryer, Lots of floor to ceiling windows, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversize tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit.
24hr Front Desk with resident lounge features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and WII, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and sneaks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage and Loaner bikes, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.
Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theater are responsibleents away.
Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.
Features:
Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen Size
Parking: $350/mon
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet friendly: Yes (extra fee)
Maid service: Yes (extra fee)
Resident Lounge: Yes
Valet Dry Cleaning: Yes (extra fee)
Zip cars on site: Yes
Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in Unit
Garden
Gym/Healthclub
HDTV in unit
Elevator
24hr Front Desk
Business Center
Wireless Internet
2 Roof top Decks