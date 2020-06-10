All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215

2303 14th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Columbia Heights
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2303 14th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool table
bike storage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
media room
pet friendly
valet service
Luxury spacious 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, 832 sq ft apartment with a private balcony, hardwood floors in living areas, Carpet in bedroom, Large Closets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Cable and High-speed Internet, Granite counter-tops and European-inspired wood cabinetry , Full Washer and Dryer, Lots of floor to ceiling windows, Track lighting and Stylish baths with oversize tile and innovative fixtures with HDTV in unit.

24hr Front Desk with resident lounge features two LCD TVs, Game room with billiards and WII, Business Center, Theater with video game system, Conference room with free coffee and sneaks, Library, Resident Lounge, 24 hour fitness center, 2 Roof top decks, ZipCar sharing and valet dry cleaning on site, Shipping supplies and pick up at the building, Bike storage and Loaner bikes, Sculpture Garden and Free Wifi in lounge area.

Grocery and Pharmacy store one block away from the building. Restaurants on U Street corridor, the Metro, Lincoln Theater are responsibleents away.
Eco-friendly features: green roof to reduce storm water runoff and absorb heat, designer sunshades on all windows to control solar heat gain, energy saving low-e windows.

Features:

Unit Accommodates: 3
Bed Sizes: Queen Size
Parking: $350/mon
View: City View
Non-smoking
Pet friendly: Yes (extra fee)
Maid service: Yes (extra fee)
Resident Lounge: Yes
Valet Dry Cleaning: Yes (extra fee)
Zip cars on site: Yes
Oven
Microwave
Dishwasher
TV/Cable
DVD
Washer/dryer:in Unit
Garden
Gym/Healthclub
HDTV in unit
Elevator
24hr Front Desk
Business Center
Wireless Internet
2 Roof top Decks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 have any available units?
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 have?
Some of 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 currently offering any rent specials?
2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 is pet friendly.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 offer parking?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 offers parking.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 have a pool?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 does not have a pool.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 have accessible units?
No, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 does not have accessible units.
Does 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2303 14th St Nw Unit: 215 has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 Connecticut Avenue
2800 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008
2112 New Hampshire Avenue
2112 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Avalon at Gallery Place
770 5th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Baystate
1701 Massachusetts Ave
Washington, DC 20036
Cathedral Commons
3401 Idaho Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Wakefield Hall
2101 New Hampshire Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University