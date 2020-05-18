All apartments in Washington
230 S STREET NE

230 S Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

230 S Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Eckington

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
The value here is unreal! Exquisitely designed and priced to sell, this 3BR/3BA unit features almost 1400sqt and lots of high end custom finishes. PARKING INCLUDED! Flooded with natural light, featuring open concept living and new systems, windows, and wide plank engineered flooring! Also enjoy recessed lighting, herringbone pattern tile, and a cozy linear vent free gas fireplace. Owner's suite lives large with a walk-in closet, coffered ceilings, and an elegant ensuite bathroom with a double vanity finished with marble. Ditch the car! Everything you need is right outside your doorstep! Walk or metro to Eckington's popular restaurants, shopping and entertainment options.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 S STREET NE have any available units?
230 S STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 S STREET NE have?
Some of 230 S STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 S STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
230 S STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 S STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 230 S STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 230 S STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 230 S STREET NE offers parking.
Does 230 S STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 S STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 S STREET NE have a pool?
No, 230 S STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 230 S STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 230 S STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 230 S STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 230 S STREET NE has units with dishwashers.

