230 S STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking walk in closets fireplace ice maker

The value here is unreal! Exquisitely designed and priced to sell, this 3BR/3BA unit features almost 1400sqt and lots of high end custom finishes. PARKING INCLUDED! Flooded with natural light, featuring open concept living and new systems, windows, and wide plank engineered flooring! Also enjoy recessed lighting, herringbone pattern tile, and a cozy linear vent free gas fireplace. Owner's suite lives large with a walk-in closet, coffered ceilings, and an elegant ensuite bathroom with a double vanity finished with marble. Ditch the car! Everything you need is right outside your doorstep! Walk or metro to Eckington's popular restaurants, shopping and entertainment options.