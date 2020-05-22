All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2143 N Street NW
Last updated July 10 2019 at 4:54 AM

2143 N Street NW

2143 N Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2143 N Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20037
Dupont Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming and Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment -- Best Location in DC!!!

Cozy 1 Bedroom available now! This apartment offers tons of room, with a large kitchen featuring updated appliances (dishwasher;electric stove; microwave). Its huge living room displays gorgeous exposed brick, and touts a back porch.

This home also includes a washer/dryer.

It sits in an unbeatable location! Walk to DuPont Circle and DuPont metro, Trader Joes, Starbucks, CVS, Walgreens, along with plenty of gyms, a bustling nightlife, and restaurants & galleries. You're just minutes to Georgetown, Foggy Bottom and Foggy Bottom metro.

Call today to schedule a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2143 N Street NW have any available units?
2143 N Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2143 N Street NW have?
Some of 2143 N Street NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2143 N Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2143 N Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2143 N Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2143 N Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2143 N Street NW offer parking?
No, 2143 N Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 2143 N Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2143 N Street NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2143 N Street NW have a pool?
No, 2143 N Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2143 N Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2143 N Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2143 N Street NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2143 N Street NW has units with dishwashers.

