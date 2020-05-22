2143 N Street NW

Amenities
Charming and Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment -- Best Location in DC!!!
Cozy 1 Bedroom available now! This apartment offers tons of room, with a large kitchen featuring updated appliances (dishwasher;electric stove; microwave). Its huge living room displays gorgeous exposed brick, and touts a back porch.
This home also includes a washer/dryer.
It sits in an unbeatable location! Walk to DuPont Circle and DuPont metro, Trader Joes, Starbucks, CVS, Walgreens, along with plenty of gyms, a bustling nightlife, and restaurants & galleries. You're just minutes to Georgetown, Foggy Bottom and Foggy Bottom metro.
