2143 N Street NW

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Charming and Spacious 1 Bedroom Apartment -- Best Location in DC!!!



Cozy 1 Bedroom available now! This apartment offers tons of room, with a large kitchen featuring updated appliances (dishwasher;electric stove; microwave). Its huge living room displays gorgeous exposed brick, and touts a back porch.



This home also includes a washer/dryer.



It sits in an unbeatable location! Walk to DuPont Circle and DuPont metro, Trader Joes, Starbucks, CVS, Walgreens, along with plenty of gyms, a bustling nightlife, and restaurants & galleries. You're just minutes to Georgetown, Foggy Bottom and Foggy Bottom metro.



Call today to schedule a viewing!