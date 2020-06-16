2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

EXTRAORDINARY SPACE. Corner Penthouse apartment, drenched in light with nearly 2000 sq ft and9+ ft ceilings. Gracious Foyer entrance leads to formal banquet size dining room and grand living room. with hardwood floors. There are 3 spacious ensuite bedrooms plus powder room. The elegant Dresden built by Harry Wardman and designed by Albert Beers in 1909 is located in the heart of sought after Kalorama Historic District with nearby Phillips museum, great restaurants and easy walk to two metro stops. . Biking and hiking nearby in Rock Creek Prk, Nat'l Zoo and easy access to RCrk Parkway, ..Preferred 2 yr lease includes Secure Parking, Storage and Utilities. EZ to preview on line or view safely in person by appt. with gloves and mask..