Last updated April 19 2020 at 10:46 AM

2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72

2126 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2126 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Kalorama

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$5,750

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
EXTRAORDINARY SPACE. Corner Penthouse apartment, drenched in light with nearly 2000 sq ft and9+ ft ceilings. Gracious Foyer entrance leads to formal banquet size dining room and grand living room. with hardwood floors. There are 3 spacious ensuite bedrooms plus powder room. The elegant Dresden built by Harry Wardman and designed by Albert Beers in 1909 is located in the heart of sought after Kalorama Historic District with nearby Phillips museum, great restaurants and easy walk to two metro stops. . Biking and hiking nearby in Rock Creek Prk, Nat'l Zoo and easy access to RCrk Parkway, ..Preferred 2 yr lease includes Secure Parking, Storage and Utilities. EZ to preview on line or view safely in person by appt. with gloves and mask..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 have any available units?
2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 has a unit available for $5,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 have?
Some of 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 currently offering any rent specials?
2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 pet-friendly?
No, 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 offer parking?
Yes, 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 does offer parking.
Does 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 have a pool?
No, 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 does not have a pool.
Does 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 have accessible units?
No, 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 does not have accessible units.
Does 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2126 CONNECTICUT AVE NW #72 has units with dishwashers.
