Address: 2026 P Street NW, Third Floor, Washington, DC 20009

Neighborhood: DuPont Circle

Market Rent: $2,500 a month

Lease Terms: 3-5 year lease option

Utilities: Tenant Responsible for all utilities

Price Per Square Foot: $1.92/month $23.01/year



Desired location just off DuPont Circle sits a 1,304 square foot commercial space that is ready for the taking! A total of 6 rooms plus a bathroom. It has dual entrances to 2 common area/conference rooms with access to 2 front offices over-looking P St and 2 rear offices (also can function as storage rooms).



The building is in a perfect location for an office space, and potential for retail with conversion. Close by the DuPont Circle metro station and several metro bus stops.



Leasing Agent: Patrick E. Reardon- 202.674.8002



Terms & Conditions:

- $65 application fee per person

- A deposit equal to the first month\'s rent



