All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 2026 P Street NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
2026 P Street NW
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:49 PM

2026 P Street NW

2026 P Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Dupont Circle
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2026 P Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

conference room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
conference room
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b2196403e ----
Address: 2026 P Street NW, Third Floor, Washington, DC 20009
Neighborhood: DuPont Circle
Market Rent: $2,500 a month
Lease Terms: 3-5 year lease option
Utilities: Tenant Responsible for all utilities
Price Per Square Foot: $1.92/month $23.01/year

Desired location just off DuPont Circle sits a 1,304 square foot commercial space that is ready for the taking! A total of 6 rooms plus a bathroom. It has dual entrances to 2 common area/conference rooms with access to 2 front offices over-looking P St and 2 rear offices (also can function as storage rooms).

The building is in a perfect location for an office space, and potential for retail with conversion. Close by the DuPont Circle metro station and several metro bus stops.

Leasing Agent: Patrick E. Reardon- 202.674.8002

Terms & Conditions:
- $65 application fee per person
- A deposit equal to the first month\'s rent

EJF Real Estate Services Inc.
1428 U Street NW, Second Floor
Washington, DC 20009
Main Line: 202.537.1801

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2026 P Street NW have any available units?
2026 P Street NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2026 P Street NW currently offering any rent specials?
2026 P Street NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2026 P Street NW pet-friendly?
No, 2026 P Street NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2026 P Street NW offer parking?
No, 2026 P Street NW does not offer parking.
Does 2026 P Street NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2026 P Street NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2026 P Street NW have a pool?
No, 2026 P Street NW does not have a pool.
Does 2026 P Street NW have accessible units?
No, 2026 P Street NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2026 P Street NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2026 P Street NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2026 P Street NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2026 P Street NW does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Barton at Woodley
2701 Calvert St NW
Washington, DC 20008
1900 Lamont
1900 Lamont St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Arris
1331 4th St SE
Washington, DC 20003
The Brandywine
4545 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Park Pleasant Apartments I
3339 Mount Pleasant St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Legacy West End
1225 22nd St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Park Meridian
2637 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University