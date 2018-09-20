2023 O STREET NW

Amenities

Magnificent newly remodeled house for rent. -Virginia is the listing agent and point of contact-. This historic renovation has everything you have ever dreamed of. Some of the original details of the house include stained glass, antique front door, and original exposed brick. The finest added details include custom lighting, crown molding and wainscoting, luxurious hardwood floors, European tile, Viking appliances, and outdoor lighting. The magnificent outdoor space includes a custom mural depicting our beloved DC Cherry Blossoms and Monuments, a welcoming grass area, and 3 secluded decks. Walk into a elegant main level with a gourmet kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, and a huge laundry/mud room, as well as a quaint deck off the kitchen. On the second floor, there is a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a huge deck, plus two other bedrooms and a hall bathroom. On the top floor there is a master suite with a spa-like bathroom and big walk-in closet, as well as an additional den/bedroom and another deck. All this in an unparalleled location in Dupont Circle. Don't miss it! Two 2 assigned parking spaces are available for an additional fee.