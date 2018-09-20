All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 7 2020 at 6:07 AM

2023 O STREET NW

2023 O Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

2023 O Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Magnificent newly remodeled house for rent. -Virginia is the listing agent and point of contact-. This historic renovation has everything you have ever dreamed of. Some of the original details of the house include stained glass, antique front door, and original exposed brick. The finest added details include custom lighting, crown molding and wainscoting, luxurious hardwood floors, European tile, Viking appliances, and outdoor lighting. The magnificent outdoor space includes a custom mural depicting our beloved DC Cherry Blossoms and Monuments, a welcoming grass area, and 3 secluded decks. Walk into a elegant main level with a gourmet kitchen, formal living and dining rooms, and a huge laundry/mud room, as well as a quaint deck off the kitchen. On the second floor, there is a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom and a huge deck, plus two other bedrooms and a hall bathroom. On the top floor there is a master suite with a spa-like bathroom and big walk-in closet, as well as an additional den/bedroom and another deck. All this in an unparalleled location in Dupont Circle. Don't miss it! Two 2 assigned parking spaces are available for an additional fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2023 O STREET NW have any available units?
2023 O STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2023 O STREET NW have?
Some of 2023 O STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2023 O STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
2023 O STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2023 O STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 2023 O STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2023 O STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 2023 O STREET NW offers parking.
Does 2023 O STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2023 O STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2023 O STREET NW have a pool?
No, 2023 O STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 2023 O STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 2023 O STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2023 O STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2023 O STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
