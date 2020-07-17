1932 15TH ST NW #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Modern luxury and classic character meet in this gorgeous rowhouse unit in Dupont Circle! Recently renovated featuring tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and updated kitchen with quartz counters and SS appliances. There's also extra storage in the basement,plus a large laundry room with two washer and dryer sets. One off-street parking spot available for $200 a month in the rear of the building. The property also has a new front door and a fresh coat of paint on the exterior. New carpeting was installed throughout the common areas, plus almost all the windows throughout the property are double-paned to help with energy use. The studio units offer a tranquil retreat with an updated kitchen and light-filled living space. The Dupont Circle location can't be beat - walk to Metro, grocery stores, and several popular restaurants. Walk Score: 96 Bike Score: 95