Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:06 AM

1932 15TH ST NW #2

1932 15th Street Northwest · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1932 15th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Modern luxury and classic character meet in this gorgeous rowhouse unit in Dupont Circle! Recently renovated featuring tall ceilings, hardwood floors, and updated kitchen with quartz counters and SS appliances. There's also extra storage in the basement,plus a large laundry room with two washer and dryer sets. One off-street parking spot available for $200 a month in the rear of the building. The property also has a new front door and a fresh coat of paint on the exterior. New carpeting was installed throughout the common areas, plus almost all the windows throughout the property are double-paned to help with energy use. The studio units offer a tranquil retreat with an updated kitchen and light-filled living space. The Dupont Circle location can't be beat - walk to Metro, grocery stores, and several popular restaurants. Walk Score: 96 Bike Score: 95

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1932 15TH ST NW #2 have any available units?
1932 15TH ST NW #2 has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1932 15TH ST NW #2 have?
Some of 1932 15TH ST NW #2's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1932 15TH ST NW #2 currently offering any rent specials?
1932 15TH ST NW #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1932 15TH ST NW #2 pet-friendly?
No, 1932 15TH ST NW #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1932 15TH ST NW #2 offer parking?
Yes, 1932 15TH ST NW #2 offers parking.
Does 1932 15TH ST NW #2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1932 15TH ST NW #2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1932 15TH ST NW #2 have a pool?
No, 1932 15TH ST NW #2 does not have a pool.
Does 1932 15TH ST NW #2 have accessible units?
No, 1932 15TH ST NW #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1932 15TH ST NW #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1932 15TH ST NW #2 has units with dishwashers.
