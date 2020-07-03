1929 Park Rd NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Don't miss out on this huge studio apartment in a gorgeous rowhouse! This studio has a large kitchen with a breakfast bar as well as space for a dining table and chairs. The living area can easily fit a bed and sofa as well as a TV and bookshelves. There is tile flooring throughout. There is laundry in unit. There is a ton of storage in this unit. There are two large closets and lots of space for extra shelving.



This studio is in a lovely, leafy and quiet neighborhood. There are numerous transportation options including access to two metro lines (Col. Heights and Cleveland Park), bike share, bus lines, rock creek park and beach drive. It is steps from Rock Creek Park and hiking trails, the National Zoo, Columbia Heights (shopping, dining), Cleveland Park (dining), Adams Morgan (nightlife, shopping, dining). The Klingle Valley Trail is great for walking and running and will take you to the incredible National Cathedral with views of the city. There is a local Farmer's Market from 9am to 1pm Saturdays at Lamont Park, a 10 minute walk away. Also within a 10 minute walking distance: Elle (great coffee, pastries, cocktails and light fare), Mola (modern Spanish cuisine and great cocktails), Beau Thai (award-winning Thai restaurant with long bar and outdoor dining), The Raven (one of the best dive bars in DC!), Dos Gringos (funky cafe with good breakfast), Each Peach (organic grocery store) and many liquor stores and small family-owned grocery / convenience stores.



Details:



Rent: $1500

Security Deposit: $1500

Available: August 1st

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities: Tenant pays flat rate of $100 for water, electric, and gas (cable/internet paid by tenant)

Pets: Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee

Renters insurance required