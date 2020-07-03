All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 20 2019 at 11:44 PM

1929 Park Rd NW

1929 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1929 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Don't miss out on this huge studio apartment in a gorgeous rowhouse! This studio has a large kitchen with a breakfast bar as well as space for a dining table and chairs. The living area can easily fit a bed and sofa as well as a TV and bookshelves. There is tile flooring throughout. There is laundry in unit. There is a ton of storage in this unit. There are two large closets and lots of space for extra shelving.

This studio is in a lovely, leafy and quiet neighborhood. There are numerous transportation options including access to two metro lines (Col. Heights and Cleveland Park), bike share, bus lines, rock creek park and beach drive. It is steps from Rock Creek Park and hiking trails, the National Zoo, Columbia Heights (shopping, dining), Cleveland Park (dining), Adams Morgan (nightlife, shopping, dining). The Klingle Valley Trail is great for walking and running and will take you to the incredible National Cathedral with views of the city. There is a local Farmer's Market from 9am to 1pm Saturdays at Lamont Park, a 10 minute walk away. Also within a 10 minute walking distance: Elle (great coffee, pastries, cocktails and light fare), Mola (modern Spanish cuisine and great cocktails), Beau Thai (award-winning Thai restaurant with long bar and outdoor dining), The Raven (one of the best dive bars in DC!), Dos Gringos (funky cafe with good breakfast), Each Peach (organic grocery store) and many liquor stores and small family-owned grocery / convenience stores.

Details:

Rent: $1500
Security Deposit: $1500
Available: August 1st
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities: Tenant pays flat rate of $100 for water, electric, and gas (cable/internet paid by tenant)
Pets: Pets allowed with $250 non-refundable pet fee
Renters insurance required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1929 Park Rd NW have any available units?
1929 Park Rd NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1929 Park Rd NW currently offering any rent specials?
1929 Park Rd NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1929 Park Rd NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1929 Park Rd NW is pet friendly.
Does 1929 Park Rd NW offer parking?
No, 1929 Park Rd NW does not offer parking.
Does 1929 Park Rd NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1929 Park Rd NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1929 Park Rd NW have a pool?
No, 1929 Park Rd NW does not have a pool.
Does 1929 Park Rd NW have accessible units?
No, 1929 Park Rd NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1929 Park Rd NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1929 Park Rd NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1929 Park Rd NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1929 Park Rd NW does not have units with air conditioning.

