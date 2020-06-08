All apartments in Washington
1866 INGLESIDE TERRACE NW
1866 INGLESIDE TERRACE NW

1866 Ingleside Terrace Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1866 Ingleside Terrace Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous contemporary home on a quiet tree-lined street has all the luxury you can ask for. Modern renovations include a 2 story atrium LR, Spacious open dining room, exposed brick walls, custom lighting,gourmet kitchen with Caesar stone counter tops, powder room w/laundry and a one car parking in the back.Contemporary iron staircase leads you to the Upper Level I. Library over looks the living room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upper Level II has a fabulous owner's suite with a sitting area and a luxurious bathroom. Parking for one car in the rear. Enjoy the city life at mins away and come home to this quiet tree lined street. 1866 Ingleside Terrace offer the best of both!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

