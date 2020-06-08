1866 INGLESIDE TERRACE NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fabulous contemporary home on a quiet tree-lined street has all the luxury you can ask for. Modern renovations include a 2 story atrium LR, Spacious open dining room, exposed brick walls, custom lighting,gourmet kitchen with Caesar stone counter tops, powder room w/laundry and a one car parking in the back.Contemporary iron staircase leads you to the Upper Level I. Library over looks the living room, two bedrooms and a full bathroom. Upper Level II has a fabulous owner's suite with a sitting area and a luxurious bathroom. Parking for one car in the rear. Enjoy the city life at mins away and come home to this quiet tree lined street. 1866 Ingleside Terrace offer the best of both!!