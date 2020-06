Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Chic apartment on a quiet street that is just 1 block from U St. This home features 1 Bedroom plus a sizable den that can be used as a 2nd Bedroom and 2 full bathrooms. Cook and entertain in the gourmet kitchen and enjoy the manicured gardens in the front and back yard. In-unit washer/dryer. Off-street parking for 1 car. Close to metro, restaurants, boutiques. Walk score 99.