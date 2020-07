Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

This beautiful, freshly painted 2BD/1BA apartment boast original hardwood floors, wood burning fireplace, kitchen with all new appliances, washer/dryer and walk-in closet in master bedroom. The back patio provides opportunity to barbeque, picnic and relax. Off-street parking is included. The apartment is steps from metro (Stadium-Armory), bus stop and Capitol Bikeshare; a short walk to Lincoln Park, Eastern Market and H St Corridor; easily accessible to 295.