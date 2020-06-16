1833 S Street Northwest

Amenities
*Please call Ervin Fields at 202-295-7229 for showings.
Spacious & bright 2 BR/1 BA.
Excellent for roommates or couples Pets Allowed *
High Speed Internet Ready / Security System / Storage
Laundry in basement / Street parking / Radiator heat.
Just a few blocks away from DuPont Metro, 14th St and Adams Morgan, Shopping, Restaurants and other entertainment. Secured main entrance. This featured apartment is truly a great catch.
The kitchen opens directly into the living room with cabinet space and a gas stove! Both bedrooms have ample space and large closets. Bath features full size claw-foot tub with shower in the bathroom and vanity.
Architecture Style: Colonial
Heating system: Radiator
School District: District Of Columbia Public Schools
Window Mounted Air Conditioning
