Last updated October 21 2019 at 1:54 PM

1833 S Street Northwest

1833 S Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1833 S Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
air conditioning
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
*Please call Ervin Fields at 202-295-7229 for showings.

Spacious & bright 2 BR/1 BA.
Excellent for roommates or couples Pets Allowed *
High Speed Internet Ready / Security System / Storage
Laundry in basement / Street parking / Radiator heat.
Just a few blocks away from DuPont Metro, 14th St and Adams Morgan, Shopping, Restaurants and other entertainment. Secured main entrance. This featured apartment is truly a great catch.
The kitchen opens directly into the living room with cabinet space and a gas stove! Both bedrooms have ample space and large closets. Bath features full size claw-foot tub with shower in the bathroom and vanity.
Architecture Style: Colonial
Heating system: Radiator
School District: District Of Columbia Public Schools
Window Mounted Air Conditioning

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12516369

(RLNE5103873)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1833 S Street Northwest have any available units?
1833 S Street Northwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1833 S Street Northwest have?
Some of 1833 S Street Northwest's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1833 S Street Northwest currently offering any rent specials?
1833 S Street Northwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1833 S Street Northwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1833 S Street Northwest is pet friendly.
Does 1833 S Street Northwest offer parking?
No, 1833 S Street Northwest does not offer parking.
Does 1833 S Street Northwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1833 S Street Northwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1833 S Street Northwest have a pool?
No, 1833 S Street Northwest does not have a pool.
Does 1833 S Street Northwest have accessible units?
No, 1833 S Street Northwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1833 S Street Northwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1833 S Street Northwest does not have units with dishwashers.
