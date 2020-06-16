1833 S Street Northwest

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly air conditioning internet access range oven

Unit Amenities air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

*Please call Ervin Fields at 202-295-7229 for showings.



Spacious & bright 2 BR/1 BA.

Excellent for roommates or couples Pets Allowed *

High Speed Internet Ready / Security System / Storage

Laundry in basement / Street parking / Radiator heat.

Just a few blocks away from DuPont Metro, 14th St and Adams Morgan, Shopping, Restaurants and other entertainment. Secured main entrance. This featured apartment is truly a great catch.

The kitchen opens directly into the living room with cabinet space and a gas stove! Both bedrooms have ample space and large closets. Bath features full size claw-foot tub with shower in the bathroom and vanity.

Architecture Style: Colonial

Heating system: Radiator

School District: District Of Columbia Public Schools

Window Mounted Air Conditioning



More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/washington-dc?lid=12516369



(RLNE5103873)