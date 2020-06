Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Adorable rowhouse on coveted Bay Street just one block from the Stadium-Armory metro! Open floor plan with hardwood floors, open kitchen and large outdoor deck. 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs. The open-finished basement can be used as a third bedroom and has a half bathroom/ laundry as well as plenty of storage. 2 car off-street parking. Freshly painted, new roof.