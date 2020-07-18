Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 Available 08/07/20 Wonderful Two-Level Condo on Willard! - This bright two-level condo boasts soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, two spacious bedrooms, and plenty of windows bathing the space in natural light! Enter into the unit to find a large living area that has high ceilings, bay windows, and decorative fireplace. Pass a hall closet and a washer-dryer as you head into the kitchen. With stainless steel appliances, plentiful counter space, and pantry closet this kitchen has everything you need! A half bath rounds out the first floor.



Head upstairs to the second floor where you will find two spacious bedrooms separated by a hallway with an additional closet. Between the two bedrooms is a recently updated full bathroom with modern touches. Luckily, the building boasts a shared rooftop deck with stunning city views!



Located in the heart of the city, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U-Street restaurants, bars, and stores. Have a margarita around the corner at Lauriol Plaza, or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joes. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) are both a quick 10-minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!



A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Electric and building move-in fee is tenant responsibility. Sorry, no pets.



To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5906081)