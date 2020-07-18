All apartments in Washington
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1735 Willard St NW Unit 5

1735 Willard Street Northwest · (202) 540-8038
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1735 Willard Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 · Avail. Aug 7

$3,000

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 Available 08/07/20 Wonderful Two-Level Condo on Willard! - This bright two-level condo boasts soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, two spacious bedrooms, and plenty of windows bathing the space in natural light! Enter into the unit to find a large living area that has high ceilings, bay windows, and decorative fireplace. Pass a hall closet and a washer-dryer as you head into the kitchen. With stainless steel appliances, plentiful counter space, and pantry closet this kitchen has everything you need! A half bath rounds out the first floor.

Head upstairs to the second floor where you will find two spacious bedrooms separated by a hallway with an additional closet. Between the two bedrooms is a recently updated full bathroom with modern touches. Luckily, the building boasts a shared rooftop deck with stunning city views!

Located in the heart of the city, this unit has an unbeatable location - walking distance from DuPont Circle, Adams Morgan and U-Street restaurants, bars, and stores. Have a margarita around the corner at Lauriol Plaza, or head up 18th Street for Sunday brunch! Enjoy the convenience of getting groceries a few blocks away at Safeway, Whole Foods, or Trader Joes. Although you have everything you need at your fingertips, the Red Line (Dupont Circle Metro) and the Green/Yellow Line (U Street Metro) are both a quick 10-minute walk, to take you anywhere in the city!

A security deposit equal to one month's rent is due upon signing the lease. Electric and building move-in fee is tenant responsibility. Sorry, no pets.

To view all of our available properties, or to contact our team, please visit www.nest-dc.com.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 have any available units?
1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 have?
Some of 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 pet-friendly?
No, 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 offer parking?
No, 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 does not offer parking.
Does 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 have a pool?
No, 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 have accessible units?
No, 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Willard St NW Unit 5 does not have units with dishwashers.
