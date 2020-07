Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities bbq/grill

This newly remodeled space is conveniently located, 8min by car to downtown Washington DC. Property is Kid and family-friendly rental with a backyard patio equipped with gas grill is available for getting some fresh air on a beautiful day in the city.

Live in style in this DC apartment, located just minutes from Capitol Hill and the happening H St. Corridor.



