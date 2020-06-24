1710 Massachusetts Avenue South East

Amenities

This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath row home in Capital Hill features a gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and abundant custom hardwood cabinets. Attached living room, dining room and great room with fireplace leads onto a spacious outdoor deck and two off street parking spaces. This place is an entertainers dream. Gleaming hardwoods throughout the home, jetted jacuzzi tub, and custom built ins in the closets. Conveniently located near major transportation, Eastern Market, Trader Joes, and all that Capitol Hill has to offer. Please contact Chris Cunningham at 301 232 6132 to arrange a viewing.