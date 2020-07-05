Amenities

1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 Available 05/08/20 One Bedroom with Spectacular Views in Mount Pleasant - Located in a charming boutique condo building on the corner of Mount Pleasant and Park, this one-bedroom unit is perfectly situated in the heart of Mount Pleasant! Enter into a large foyer and notice the gorgeous natural bamboo wood floors, which run throughout the open-concept, light-flooded condo, complete with views of National Cathedral. A hall closet provides plenty of room for coats as well as extra storage. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful cherry cabinetry, and an elevated breakfast bar. It opens up onto a spacious living room with lots of windows offering great natural light and breathtaking views of Rock Creek Park. A large bedroom with ample closet space and bathroom round out the unit.



The area is serviced by the Circulator, the 16th Street bus lines, and the 42 bus. It is also within walking distance to the Columbia Heights Metro, the National Zoo, and Rock Creek Park, making the unit the perfect pad for a true city dweller. Make sure to stop by Elle less than one block from the building, it's a local's favorite!



Tenants responsible for a security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity and building move-in fee. Pets welcome!



