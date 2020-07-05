All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405

1673 Park Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1673 Park Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 Available 05/08/20 One Bedroom with Spectacular Views in Mount Pleasant - Located in a charming boutique condo building on the corner of Mount Pleasant and Park, this one-bedroom unit is perfectly situated in the heart of Mount Pleasant! Enter into a large foyer and notice the gorgeous natural bamboo wood floors, which run throughout the open-concept, light-flooded condo, complete with views of National Cathedral. A hall closet provides plenty of room for coats as well as extra storage. The gourmet kitchen features stainless steel appliances, beautiful cherry cabinetry, and an elevated breakfast bar. It opens up onto a spacious living room with lots of windows offering great natural light and breathtaking views of Rock Creek Park. A large bedroom with ample closet space and bathroom round out the unit.

The area is serviced by the Circulator, the 16th Street bus lines, and the 42 bus. It is also within walking distance to the Columbia Heights Metro, the National Zoo, and Rock Creek Park, making the unit the perfect pad for a true city dweller. Make sure to stop by Elle less than one block from the building, it's a local's favorite!

Tenants responsible for a security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant is responsible for electricity and building move-in fee. Pets welcome!

(RLNE5698877)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 have any available units?
1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 have?
Some of 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 currently offering any rent specials?
1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 is pet friendly.
Does 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 offer parking?
No, 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 does not offer parking.
Does 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 have a pool?
No, 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 does not have a pool.
Does 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 have accessible units?
No, 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 does not have accessible units.
Does 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1673 Park Rd NW Unit 405 does not have units with dishwashers.

