1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A
1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A

1637 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1637 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Wonderful Townhome with Nice outdoor space in Mount Pleasant!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents to you a wonderful 2 level townhome in Mt. Pleasant! Main level has a large kitchen/dining area with access to beautiful private patio in the back with plenty of space for entertaining. Second floor has a large master bedroom in a second medium size bedroom, and full bath. Great location in Mount Pleasant close to lots of stores and access to major transportation and not far from the Columbia Heights Metro station. Flat rate of $175/month for utilities. $50 non-refundable application fee, $99 move-in charge/property. Pets ok on case by case basis! Owner is accepting ALL applications. Schedule showing through link. Questions? Text Brian at 202-431-5256. No calls please!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5348684)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A have any available units?
1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A offer parking?
No, 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A have a pool?
No, 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1637 Monroe St NW, Unit A does not have units with air conditioning.

