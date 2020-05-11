Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1628 C St SE #301 Available 07/01/20 Bright & Spacious 2 BR Condo w/Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse presents this bright and spacious 2 BR, 2 BA condo with parking near Capitol Hill! (Video tour on Youtube under property address) 3rd floor walk up to top floor of boutique condo building. Big open living/dining space with lots of windows with southern exposure bringing in lots of natural light! 2 large bedrooms - each with its own full bath! Secure parking for 1 car too! $60/adult application fee. Contact Brian at 202-431-5256 for more info or to get application.



(RLNE5781260)