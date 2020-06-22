All apartments in Washington
1626 MONROE STREET NW
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:07 AM

1626 MONROE STREET NW

1626 Monroe Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Monroe Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Mount Pleasant

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
internet access
A quick 4-5 blocks (~8 minute walk) from Columbia Heights Metro station!A super stylish, just remodeled within last 2 years 5 bed/3 bath rental apt in a 2 unit row house (the lower unit) in Columbia Heights/Mount Pleasant area.This amazing 5/3 with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, recessed lighting and high end finishes used throughout will be available August 1, 2020.Washer/Dryer in unitAmple street parking in front of propertyThere's a $45 application fee per resident over the age of 18 and the rent is $4,500/month. Rent includes pest control but all other utilities (water/sewer, trash, electric/gas, alarm, cable/internet/phone) are paid by resident. Security deposit is 1 months rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 MONROE STREET NW have any available units?
1626 MONROE STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1626 MONROE STREET NW have?
Some of 1626 MONROE STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1626 MONROE STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1626 MONROE STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 MONROE STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1626 MONROE STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1626 MONROE STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1626 MONROE STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1626 MONROE STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1626 MONROE STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 MONROE STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1626 MONROE STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1626 MONROE STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1626 MONROE STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 MONROE STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1626 MONROE STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

