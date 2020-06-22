1626 MONROE STREET NW

Amenities

A quick 4-5 blocks (~8 minute walk) from Columbia Heights Metro station!A super stylish, just remodeled within last 2 years 5 bed/3 bath rental apt in a 2 unit row house (the lower unit) in Columbia Heights/Mount Pleasant area.This amazing 5/3 with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel ENERGY STAR appliances, recessed lighting and high end finishes used throughout will be available August 1, 2020.Washer/Dryer in unitAmple street parking in front of propertyThere's a $45 application fee per resident over the age of 18 and the rent is $4,500/month. Rent includes pest control but all other utilities (water/sewer, trash, electric/gas, alarm, cable/internet/phone) are paid by resident. Security deposit is 1 months rent.