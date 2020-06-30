All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1614 BELMONT STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1614 BELMONT STREET NW
Last updated April 9 2020 at 12:08 AM

1614 BELMONT STREET NW

1614 Belmont Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Adams Morgan
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1614 Belmont Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: Spacious 2 Bdrm 2.5 Bathroom 2 levels (approx. 1,250 SF) condo for rent located in the sought after Beekman Place Condominium gated Community in Adams Morgan. 2 parking spaces available inside the gates. Pet Friendly community. Wood burning fireplace. Full Size washer/dryer. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Carpet only in bedrooms; hardwood floors throughout. Professionally managed community. Next to Meridian Hill Park, 5 min walk to Harris Teeter, 10 min. walk to 18th street and all the cafes and restaurants at the heart of Adams Morgan; 2 blocks away from local police station and the U street and 14th street corridors; 15 min walk from Dupont Circle; public transport available (buses) on 16th street NW.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1614 BELMONT STREET NW have any available units?
1614 BELMONT STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1614 BELMONT STREET NW have?
Some of 1614 BELMONT STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1614 BELMONT STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1614 BELMONT STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1614 BELMONT STREET NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1614 BELMONT STREET NW is pet friendly.
Does 1614 BELMONT STREET NW offer parking?
Yes, 1614 BELMONT STREET NW offers parking.
Does 1614 BELMONT STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1614 BELMONT STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1614 BELMONT STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1614 BELMONT STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1614 BELMONT STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1614 BELMONT STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1614 BELMONT STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1614 BELMONT STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Skyline Towers
2730 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Residences at Eastern Market
777 C St SE
Washington, DC 20003
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Bristol House
1400 20th St NW
Washington, DC 20036
Sutton Plaza Apartments
1230 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20005
Azeeze Bates
444 16th St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The Arcadia
3614 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Gelmarc Towers
1930 Columbia Rd NW
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University