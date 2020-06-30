1614 BELMONT STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY: Spacious 2 Bdrm 2.5 Bathroom 2 levels (approx. 1,250 SF) condo for rent located in the sought after Beekman Place Condominium gated Community in Adams Morgan. 2 parking spaces available inside the gates. Pet Friendly community. Wood burning fireplace. Full Size washer/dryer. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen. Carpet only in bedrooms; hardwood floors throughout. Professionally managed community. Next to Meridian Hill Park, 5 min walk to Harris Teeter, 10 min. walk to 18th street and all the cafes and restaurants at the heart of Adams Morgan; 2 blocks away from local police station and the U street and 14th street corridors; 15 min walk from Dupont Circle; public transport available (buses) on 16th street NW.