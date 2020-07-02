1560 41ST STREET SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BACK ON THE MARKET! Previous tenants didn't work out. This home is FANTASTIC! This updated, Ft Dupont Park home features 3 beds, 2 full baths, gorgeous wood floors, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with beautiful granite, open floor plan on main level and fully finished basement with washer and dryer. The front and back yards are perfect for entertaining too and there's two car parking behind the house! You'll love to call this house your home! Make an appointment today! ALL APPLICANTS WILL RECEIVE CONSIDERATION! Utilities are NOT INCLUDED.