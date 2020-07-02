All apartments in Washington
1560 41ST STREET SE
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:50 AM

1560 41ST STREET SE

1560 41st Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1560 41st Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Fort Dupont

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
BACK ON THE MARKET! Previous tenants didn't work out. This home is FANTASTIC! This updated, Ft Dupont Park home features 3 beds, 2 full baths, gorgeous wood floors, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen with beautiful granite, open floor plan on main level and fully finished basement with washer and dryer. The front and back yards are perfect for entertaining too and there's two car parking behind the house! You'll love to call this house your home! Make an appointment today! ALL APPLICANTS WILL RECEIVE CONSIDERATION! Utilities are NOT INCLUDED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1560 41ST STREET SE have any available units?
1560 41ST STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1560 41ST STREET SE have?
Some of 1560 41ST STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1560 41ST STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
1560 41ST STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1560 41ST STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 1560 41ST STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1560 41ST STREET SE offer parking?
Yes, 1560 41ST STREET SE offers parking.
Does 1560 41ST STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1560 41ST STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1560 41ST STREET SE have a pool?
No, 1560 41ST STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 1560 41ST STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 1560 41ST STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1560 41ST STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1560 41ST STREET SE has units with dishwashers.

