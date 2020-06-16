All apartments in Washington
Last updated April 26 2019 at 9:50 AM

1528 32ND STREET NW

1528 32nd Street NW · No Longer Available
Location

1528 32nd Street NW, Washington, DC 20007
Georgetown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Sunny, bright Federal in Georgetown! Renovated in 2015 with classic details and elegant finishes throughout. The main level offers a popular open floorplan with a large gourmet kitchen, dining room, and spacious living room with wood burning fireplace that walks out to a private patio and tastefully landscaped garden. Upstairs offers 2 full-size bedrooms, both with generous closet space and 2 stunning marble bathrooms. Charm abounds! The lower level offers extra storage, utilities and laundry. Located on a charming residential block in the heart of Georgetown with a 97% "Walkers Paradise" Walk Score. *Available for occupancy June 1st* Housing vouchers accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1528 32ND STREET NW have any available units?
1528 32ND STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1528 32ND STREET NW have?
Some of 1528 32ND STREET NW's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1528 32ND STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1528 32ND STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1528 32ND STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1528 32ND STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1528 32ND STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1528 32ND STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1528 32ND STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1528 32ND STREET NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1528 32ND STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1528 32ND STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1528 32ND STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1528 32ND STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1528 32ND STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1528 32ND STREET NW has units with dishwashers.
