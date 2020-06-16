1528 32ND STREET NW

Amenities

Sunny, bright Federal in Georgetown! Renovated in 2015 with classic details and elegant finishes throughout. The main level offers a popular open floorplan with a large gourmet kitchen, dining room, and spacious living room with wood burning fireplace that walks out to a private patio and tastefully landscaped garden. Upstairs offers 2 full-size bedrooms, both with generous closet space and 2 stunning marble bathrooms. Charm abounds! The lower level offers extra storage, utilities and laundry. Located on a charming residential block in the heart of Georgetown with a 97% "Walkers Paradise" Walk Score. *Available for occupancy June 1st* Housing vouchers accepted.