1429 Columbia Road, NW

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc609870ed ---- Location: Columbia Heights Spacious efficiency apartment located one block from the Columbia Heights Metro Station. This is a fantastic apartment with an affordable price in the heart of Columbia Heights. Tenants pay electric & cooking gas. For showing availability, please contact Mario at 202-322-8052. 1429 Columbia Rd NW is VERY close to the Green and Yellow Line at the COLUMBIA HEIGHTS METRO STATION stop. Nearby parks include Rabaut Park, Columbia Heights Recreation Center. Nearby schools include Latin America Youth Bilingual Montessori, Next Step Pcs and D.C. Bilingual Pcs. (From Walk-Score)The closest grocery stores are Each Peach Market, Eulalio Market and Don Julio Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include Tynan Coffee & Tea, Starbucks and Panera Bread. Nearby restaurants include Five Guys, Acre 121 and Potbelly Sandwich Shop. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome. Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW, Ste. 19 Washington, DC 20037 202.337.5080 EHO