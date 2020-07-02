All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 30 2019 at 4:25 PM

1429 Columbia Road, NW

1429 Columbia Road Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Columbia Road Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Columbia Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bc609870ed ---- Location: Columbia Heights Spacious efficiency apartment located one block from the Columbia Heights Metro Station. This is a fantastic apartment with an affordable price in the heart of Columbia Heights. Tenants pay electric & cooking gas. For showing availability, please contact Mario at 202-322-8052. 1429 Columbia Rd NW is VERY close to the Green and Yellow Line at the COLUMBIA HEIGHTS METRO STATION stop. Nearby parks include Rabaut Park, Columbia Heights Recreation Center. Nearby schools include Latin America Youth Bilingual Montessori, Next Step Pcs and D.C. Bilingual Pcs. (From Walk-Score)The closest grocery stores are Each Peach Market, Eulalio Market and Don Julio Grocery. Nearby coffee shops include Tynan Coffee & Tea, Starbucks and Panera Bread. Nearby restaurants include Five Guys, Acre 121 and Potbelly Sandwich Shop. There are excellent bike lanes and the terrain is flat as a pancake. No pets allowed, but service & companion animals are welcome. Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW, Ste. 19 Washington, DC 20037 202.337.5080 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Columbia Road, NW have any available units?
1429 Columbia Road, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1429 Columbia Road, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Columbia Road, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Columbia Road, NW pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Columbia Road, NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1429 Columbia Road, NW offer parking?
No, 1429 Columbia Road, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1429 Columbia Road, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Columbia Road, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Columbia Road, NW have a pool?
No, 1429 Columbia Road, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Columbia Road, NW have accessible units?
No, 1429 Columbia Road, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Columbia Road, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1429 Columbia Road, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1429 Columbia Road, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1429 Columbia Road, NW does not have units with air conditioning.

