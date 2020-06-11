1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810

Amenities

Beautiful Studio Available early February 2019!



This spacious studio apartment is available for move in immediately. It comes with all utilities included in the rent and has been freshly painted to give you the new home feel you deserve. The unit also features a newly renovated kitchen with up to date appliances, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space to fill everyone’s needs. The building features a concierge staff and building cleaning service. Inquire today for more details and to schedule a viewing for your next home!!



-Hardwood Floors

-Located on 6th Floor of building

-All utilities included

-Newly Renovated Kitchen

-fresh paint

-concierge service

-lots of closet space

-spacious bathroom

-Awesome Location

-450 Square Feet

-Dishwasher

-Building w/d available for use

Currently offering $500 OFF First Month!

Contact us to schedule a showing.