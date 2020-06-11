All apartments in Washington
1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810

1420 N St NW · No Longer Available
Location

1420 N St NW, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
all utils included
recently renovated
concierge
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
concierge
Beautiful Studio Available early February 2019!

This spacious studio apartment is available for move in immediately. It comes with all utilities included in the rent and has been freshly painted to give you the new home feel you deserve. The unit also features a newly renovated kitchen with up to date appliances, hardwood floors and plenty of closet space to fill everyone’s needs. The building features a concierge staff and building cleaning service. Inquire today for more details and to schedule a viewing for your next home!!

-Hardwood Floors
-Located on 6th Floor of building
-All utilities included
-Newly Renovated Kitchen
-fresh paint
-concierge service
-lots of closet space
-spacious bathroom
-Awesome Location
-450 Square Feet
-Dishwasher
-Building w/d available for use
Currently offering $500 OFF First Month!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 have any available units?
1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 have?
Some of 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 currently offering any rent specials?
1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 pet-friendly?
No, 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 offer parking?
No, 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 does not offer parking.
Does 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 have a pool?
No, 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 does not have a pool.
Does 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 have accessible units?
No, 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 N STREET NORTHWEST 810 has units with dishwashers.

