1417 NEWTON ST NW #204
Last updated November 6 2019 at 6:33 AM

1417 NEWTON ST NW #204

1417 Newton Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1417 Newton Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
This perfect apartment is in the heart of Columbia Heights. It's a light and airy one bedroom boasting an open contemporary floor plan featuring bamboo floors, full size in-unit washer and dryer, breakfast area, living room/dining room combination, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops ,cherry cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Another notable feature is the fabulous roof deck with amazing views of the city for the use of Newton Hall residents. This superb location is close to Columbia Heights Metro, shops and dining. Call Alt. Agt. for more details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 have any available units?
1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 have?
Some of 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 currently offering any rent specials?
1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 pet-friendly?
No, 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 offer parking?
Yes, 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 offers parking.
Does 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 have a pool?
No, 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 does not have a pool.
Does 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 have accessible units?
No, 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 does not have accessible units.
Does 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1417 NEWTON ST NW #204 has units with dishwashers.

