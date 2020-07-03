1417 NEWTON ST NW #204

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator parking

This perfect apartment is in the heart of Columbia Heights. It's a light and airy one bedroom boasting an open contemporary floor plan featuring bamboo floors, full size in-unit washer and dryer, breakfast area, living room/dining room combination, upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops ,cherry cabinetry and stainless steel appliances, spacious bedroom with walk-in closet and full bath. Another notable feature is the fabulous roof deck with amazing views of the city for the use of Newton Hall residents. This superb location is close to Columbia Heights Metro, shops and dining. Call Alt. Agt. for more details