1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3

pet friendly some paid utils

Welcome home! Property is nestled in an extremely quiet community in Southeast. Den perfect for a small second bedroom! Live close to Capitol Hill for a fraction of the price! Eastern Market is 8 minutes away! Check out this amazing and spacious apartment! Located in a 4 unit building surrounded by houses! Residential and private in a super friendly neighborhood. Get in before this neighborhood sky rockets! Coming soon (walking distance) Bus Boy and Poets and 11th St Bridge Park.

Pets Ok at an additional fee.

Landlord lives on site!

This 1 bedroom and den apartment is located in the heart of Anacostia, walkable to Good Hope Road and MLK Ave! In addition to walking distance to the Metro (Anacostia -- Green line and Potomac Ave -- Orange/Silver/Blue lines), there are plenty of popular bus lines including the Circulator, B2, V2, V4, W4, 30N, 30S, 32, 34, 36, 39, 90 and the 92. There are multiple markets, restaurants, etc, in the area including YES Organic Market, the Anacostia Library, the Anacostia Arts Center, Thai Orchid's Kitchen, Mario's House Pizza, etc.

AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Lease terms are negotiable.



