All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3

1413 Ridge Place Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Anacostia
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1413 Ridge Place Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home! Property is nestled in an extremely quiet community in Southeast. Den perfect for a small second bedroom! Live close to Capitol Hill for a fraction of the price! Eastern Market is 8 minutes away! Check out this amazing and spacious apartment! Located in a 4 unit building surrounded by houses! Residential and private in a super friendly neighborhood. Get in before this neighborhood sky rockets! Coming soon (walking distance) Bus Boy and Poets and 11th St Bridge Park.
Pets Ok at an additional fee.
Landlord lives on site!
This 1 bedroom and den apartment is located in the heart of Anacostia, walkable to Good Hope Road and MLK Ave! In addition to walking distance to the Metro (Anacostia -- Green line and Potomac Ave -- Orange/Silver/Blue lines), there are plenty of popular bus lines including the Circulator, B2, V2, V4, W4, 30N, 30S, 32, 34, 36, 39, 90 and the 92. There are multiple markets, restaurants, etc, in the area including YES Organic Market, the Anacostia Library, the Anacostia Arts Center, Thai Orchid's Kitchen, Mario's House Pizza, etc.
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!! Lease terms are negotiable.

(RLNE4521758)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 have any available units?
1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 is pet friendly.
Does 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 offer parking?
No, 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 have a pool?
No, 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 have accessible units?
No, 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Ridge Pl SE Apt 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

4115 Wisconsin
4115 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20016
Berkshire 15
2011 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Quebec House
2800 Quebec St NW
Washington, DC 20008
The Colonel
1250 9th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Avalon First + M
1160 1st St NE
Washington, DC 20002
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
The Sedgewick
1722 19th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
The Shawmut
2200 19th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University