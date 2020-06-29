1360 Perry Pl NW A

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Charming Rowhome in Columbia Heights! - Sunny, beautiful, and updated 4 BR/3.5 BA row house in Columbia Heights. This gorgeous property features an updated kitchen, open floor plan, original features, off-street parking, and private outdoor space. Between CH and Petworth Metro stations, accessible to 14th and 16th Street bus lines, and bike share. Around corner from Taqueria Habanero, Red Derby, and Little CoCo's. Grocery stores and Target within walking distance. Rock Creek Park/Parkway immediately accessible



