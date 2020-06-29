All apartments in Washington
Last updated December 14 2019 at 1:33 PM

1360 Perry Pl NW A

1360 Perry Pl NW · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Perry Pl NW, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Charming Rowhome in Columbia Heights! - Sunny, beautiful, and updated 4 BR/3.5 BA row house in Columbia Heights. This gorgeous property features an updated kitchen, open floor plan, original features, off-street parking, and private outdoor space. Between CH and Petworth Metro stations, accessible to 14th and 16th Street bus lines, and bike share. Around corner from Taqueria Habanero, Red Derby, and Little CoCo's. Grocery stores and Target within walking distance. Rock Creek Park/Parkway immediately accessible

(RLNE5150434)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Perry Pl NW A have any available units?
1360 Perry Pl NW A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1360 Perry Pl NW A currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Perry Pl NW A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Perry Pl NW A pet-friendly?
No, 1360 Perry Pl NW A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1360 Perry Pl NW A offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Perry Pl NW A offers parking.
Does 1360 Perry Pl NW A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1360 Perry Pl NW A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Perry Pl NW A have a pool?
No, 1360 Perry Pl NW A does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Perry Pl NW A have accessible units?
No, 1360 Perry Pl NW A does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Perry Pl NW A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1360 Perry Pl NW A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 Perry Pl NW A have units with air conditioning?
No, 1360 Perry Pl NW A does not have units with air conditioning.
