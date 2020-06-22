135 BATES STREET NW

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking walk in closets microwave oven

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking

You Simply Don't Want To Miss Seeing This Spacious RowHome w/Charm & Character Located In One Of The Most Sought After Neighborhoods In The District. Some Of The Features Include: Exposed Brick in Living Rm Leading To The Second Floor, Hardwood Floors Throughout Main Lvl, Ceramic Tiled Kit Floor, All White Kit Appl's, Microwave, Self Cleaning Oven, Plenty of Light, Oak 42" Cabinets, 2-Car Parking In Rear, Fenced Bricked Patio, Master Bdrm w/Walk-In Closet & Full Bath, 2nd Bdrm w/Walk-In Closet, Storage, Close Restaurants, Metro, And Much More....