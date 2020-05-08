1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/91b2f320ed ---- This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath end unit townhouse. Open floor plan on main level of the house, living room, dining and kitchen. Sliding glass door to private back yard. 3 bedrooms upstairs with two full baths and half bath on main level. Basement is a large open rec room. Central heat and Central Air! This location is in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Washington Highland Recreation Center, Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center and Oxon Run Parkway. Nearby schools include Early Childhood Academy Pcs, Early Childhood Academy Pcs Johenning Campus and National Collegiate Prep. The closest grocery stores are Rhazi Inc, Tiger Market-Iga and Holiday Mart. Nearby coffee shops include Martin\'s Cafe and Dunkin\' Donuts. There are four restaurants within a short distance including Johnny\'s Sub Shop, Joy\'s Seafood & Chicken and Lucky. 1335 Barnaby Terrace Southeast is near Pepco Holdings Headquarters, Washington Post Headquarters. Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW #19 Washington, DC 20037 EHO