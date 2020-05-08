All apartments in Washington
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE

1335 Barnaby Terrace Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1335 Barnaby Terrace Southeast, Washington, DC 20032
Congress Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
coffee bar
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
coffee bar
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/91b2f320ed ---- This is a 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath end unit townhouse. Open floor plan on main level of the house, living room, dining and kitchen. Sliding glass door to private back yard. 3 bedrooms upstairs with two full baths and half bath on main level. Basement is a large open rec room. Central heat and Central Air! This location is in the Washington Highlands neighborhood in Washington D.C.. Nearby parks include Washington Highland Recreation Center, Ferebee-Hope Recreation Center and Oxon Run Parkway. Nearby schools include Early Childhood Academy Pcs, Early Childhood Academy Pcs Johenning Campus and National Collegiate Prep. The closest grocery stores are Rhazi Inc, Tiger Market-Iga and Holiday Mart. Nearby coffee shops include Martin\'s Cafe and Dunkin\' Donuts. There are four restaurants within a short distance including Johnny\'s Sub Shop, Joy\'s Seafood & Chicken and Lucky. 1335 Barnaby Terrace Southeast is near Pepco Holdings Headquarters, Washington Post Headquarters. Professionally managed by: Fred A. Smith Company 730 24th Street, NW #19 Washington, DC 20037 EHO

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE have any available units?
1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE offer parking?
No, 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE does not offer parking.
Does 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE have a pool?
No, 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE does not have a pool.
Does 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE have accessible units?
No, 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1335 Barnaby Terrace, SE has units with air conditioning.

