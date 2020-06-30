1329 D Street Northeast - 1

Amenities
Capitol Hill row house with open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 4-bedrooms, 3.5-bathroooms, and plenty of space. This rental includes large size English basement with full kitchen and bathroom. Property is set across the street from Kingsman Park, Bike Share stations and 3 blocks away from Lincoln Park. Minutes from restaurants, shopping, Metro, transportation and major roads. All utilities paid by tenants and one-month security at signing
