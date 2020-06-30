All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1329 D Street Northeast - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1329 D Street Northeast - 1
Last updated March 13 2020 at 3:15 AM

1329 D Street Northeast - 1

1329 D Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1329 D Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Capitol Hill row house with open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 4-bedrooms, 3.5-bathroooms, and plenty of space. This rental includes large size English basement with full kitchen and bathroom. Property is set across the street from Kingsman Park, Bike Share stations and 3 blocks away from Lincoln Park. Minutes from restaurants, shopping, Metro, transportation and major roads. All utilities paid by tenants and one-month security at signing
Beautiful Capitol Hill row house with open floor plan, updated kitchen, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, 4-bedrooms, 3.5-bathroooms, and plenty of space. This rental includes large size English basement with full kitchen and bathroom. Property is set across the street from Kingsman Park, Bike Share stations and 3 blocks away from Lincoln Park. Minutes from restaurants, shopping, Metro, transportation and major roads. All utilities paid by tenants and one-month security at signing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 have any available units?
1329 D Street Northeast - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 have?
Some of 1329 D Street Northeast - 1's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1329 D Street Northeast - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 offer parking?
No, 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 have a pool?
No, 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 have accessible units?
No, 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 D Street Northeast - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westbrooke Place
2201 N St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Carraway
1575 Spring Place Northwest
Washington, DC 20010
3825 Georgia
3825 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Peabody Apartments
1371 Peabody St NW
Washington, DC 20011
The Loree Grand at Union Place
250 K St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Griffin
3801 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University