All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE
Last updated September 10 2019 at 3:25 AM

1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE

1326 Holbrook Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Trinidad - Langston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1326 Holbrook Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Trinidad - Langston

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Complete renovation of 1937 Townhome. Exterior Brick Fa~ade, 1260 Square feet Interior, 12 Ft Ceilings, Incredible natural lighting, Master bathroom with Italian tile shower and floors 2nd bathroom with beautiful, H Corner Semi-Frameless Sliding Shower EnclosureBeautiful, Oak Hardwood Floors, Excellent Location. All new mechanical & electrical systems, Central Air Conditioning & Heating, with digital thermostat, plus radiant heating, Recessed Lighting Beautiful detailed floor and ceiling moldings, Decorative hardware. Basement storage space, storm windows, tilt-in for cleaning, decorative ceiling fans in every bedroom, front & back security doors, gourmet Kitchen w/ energy efficient, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceramic tile floors, custom wood cabinetry with slam-resistant doors, Microwave, Dishwasher, garbage disposer Open dining room with open pass-through, large washer/dryer in the home, cable ready. Spacious front porch, basement sump pump. Small pets allowed, no smoking,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE have any available units?
1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE have?
Some of 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE is pet friendly.
Does 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE offer parking?
No, 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE does not offer parking.
Does 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Albemarle
4501 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
1500 Mass
1500 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Isabella
1483 Newton St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Elysium Fourteen
1925 14th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Maple View Flats
2228 Martin Luther King Junior Avenue Southeast
Washington, DC 20020
Calvert Woodley
2601 Woodley Pl NW
Washington, DC 20008
501 12th Street
501 12th Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University