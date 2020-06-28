1326 HOLBROOK STREET NE

Amenities

Complete renovation of 1937 Townhome. Exterior Brick Fa~ade, 1260 Square feet Interior, 12 Ft Ceilings, Incredible natural lighting, Master bathroom with Italian tile shower and floors 2nd bathroom with beautiful, H Corner Semi-Frameless Sliding Shower EnclosureBeautiful, Oak Hardwood Floors, Excellent Location. All new mechanical & electrical systems, Central Air Conditioning & Heating, with digital thermostat, plus radiant heating, Recessed Lighting Beautiful detailed floor and ceiling moldings, Decorative hardware. Basement storage space, storm windows, tilt-in for cleaning, decorative ceiling fans in every bedroom, front & back security doors, gourmet Kitchen w/ energy efficient, stainless steel appliances, granite counters, ceramic tile floors, custom wood cabinetry with slam-resistant doors, Microwave, Dishwasher, garbage disposer Open dining room with open pass-through, large washer/dryer in the home, cable ready. Spacious front porch, basement sump pump. Small pets allowed, no smoking,