1322 MISSOURI AVENUE NW
Last updated May 10 2020 at 4:56 PM

1322 MISSOURI AVENUE NW

1322 Missouri Ave NW · No Longer Available
Location

1322 Missouri Ave NW, Washington, DC 20011
16th Street Heights - Crestwood - Brightwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
Lovely two-bedroom two-bath condominium at the Warrenton West. This unit boasts an open floor plan with ample natural light, conjoined living and dining room, master bedroom with en suite bath, second bedroom, second bath, huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit, and private parking. Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and disposal, with maple floors throughout the unit, are just a few of the attractive features. Building also offers elevator access. 12-minute bus ride to Tenleytown, Fort Totten, and Petworth Metro Stations. 5-minute walk to Rock Creek Park, Walmart, Oohs and Aahs Bistro and bevy of eateries.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

