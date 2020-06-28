1322 MISSOURI AVENUE NW

Amenities

Lovely two-bedroom two-bath condominium at the Warrenton West. This unit boasts an open floor plan with ample natural light, conjoined living and dining room, master bedroom with en suite bath, second bedroom, second bath, huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit, and private parking. Gourmet kitchen with maple cabinetry, granite countertops, built-in microwave, dishwasher, and disposal, with maple floors throughout the unit, are just a few of the attractive features. Building also offers elevator access. 12-minute bus ride to Tenleytown, Fort Totten, and Petworth Metro Stations. 5-minute walk to Rock Creek Park, Walmart, Oohs and Aahs Bistro and bevy of eateries.