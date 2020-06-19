All apartments in Washington
Last updated August 28 2019

1304 F St NE

1304 F Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1304 F Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af43a7209c ---- Come enjoy this beautiful 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathroom apartment with private rooftop deck, private parking and just 2 blocks from H Street! Hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan, lots of natural light, and high ceilings. The unit is the penthouse of a 2-unit remodeled townhouse. Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Features: - The master bedroom has its own ensuite master bathroom and a large closet - Both full bathrooms have spa-like fixtures and marble tile - New top of the line stainless steel appliances - Wine cooler - Marble countertops - Full size washer and dryer - Tons of natural light throughout the home ROOF-TOP DECK: An indoor stairwell will take you up to the roof top deck, which has stunning 360 degree views of the surrounding area. An extra level was added to the original townhouse when it was remodeled, making the deck higher than any homes in the area, providing privacy and jaw dropping views. LOCATION: The apartment is located in the vibrant H Street Corridor, only two blocks from H Street, where restaurants and clubs abound. It is two blocks from a stop along the H Street / Benning Streetcar, which runs to Union Station, and the H Street FRESHFARM Market, which is held every Saturday April - December. Close to Union Station, the area surrounding the US Capitol, Eastern Market, and RFK Stadium. PARKING: There is a gated parking area on the back side of the unit, measuring 8.7 feet wide and 19 feet long. PETS: Not allowed. UTILITIES: Owner pays for water. Other utilities, such as gas, electricity, and cable would be at the renter\'s expense. The unit features energy efficient heating/cooling systems and appliances. *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We?re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We?re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 F St NE have any available units?
1304 F St NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1304 F St NE have?
Some of 1304 F St NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1304 F St NE currently offering any rent specials?
1304 F St NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 F St NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1304 F St NE is pet friendly.
Does 1304 F St NE offer parking?
Yes, 1304 F St NE offers parking.
Does 1304 F St NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1304 F St NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 F St NE have a pool?
No, 1304 F St NE does not have a pool.
Does 1304 F St NE have accessible units?
No, 1304 F St NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 F St NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 F St NE does not have units with dishwashers.

