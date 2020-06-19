1304 F St NE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/af43a7209c ---- Come enjoy this beautiful 3 bedroom ,2.5 bathroom apartment with private rooftop deck, private parking and just 2 blocks from H Street! Hardwood floors throughout, open floor plan, lots of natural light, and high ceilings. The unit is the penthouse of a 2-unit remodeled townhouse. Call or email us to schedule a tour with one of our City Specialists today! Features: - The master bedroom has its own ensuite master bathroom and a large closet - Both full bathrooms have spa-like fixtures and marble tile - New top of the line stainless steel appliances - Wine cooler - Marble countertops - Full size washer and dryer - Tons of natural light throughout the home ROOF-TOP DECK: An indoor stairwell will take you up to the roof top deck, which has stunning 360 degree views of the surrounding area. An extra level was added to the original townhouse when it was remodeled, making the deck higher than any homes in the area, providing privacy and jaw dropping views. LOCATION: The apartment is located in the vibrant H Street Corridor, only two blocks from H Street, where restaurants and clubs abound. It is two blocks from a stop along the H Street / Benning Streetcar, which runs to Union Station, and the H Street FRESHFARM Market, which is held every Saturday April - December. Close to Union Station, the area surrounding the US Capitol, Eastern Market, and RFK Stadium. PARKING: There is a gated parking area on the back side of the unit, measuring 8.7 feet wide and 19 feet long. PETS: Not allowed. UTILITIES: Owner pays for water. Other utilities, such as gas, electricity, and cable would be at the renter\'s expense. The unit features energy efficient heating/cooling systems and appliances. *This property is professionally managed by Atlas Lane* We?re a modern property management company with an obsessive focus on service and technology. We believe that everyone has the right to feel at home. We?re setting a new standard for the 21st-century renter with 24/7 support, tech-forward approach, concierge amenities, and the drive to continuously improve the experience of living in a rental property. Check us out at atlaslane.com