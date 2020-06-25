All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1304 4th St. SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1304 4th St. SW
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:53 AM

1304 4th St. SW

1304 4th Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Southwest - Waterfront
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1304 4th Street Southwest, Washington, DC 20024
Southwest - Waterfront

Amenities

parking
hot tub
internet access
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
internet access
1304 4th St. SW Available 06/10/19 One-of-a-kind Charles Goodman designed home in the heart of SW Waterfront! - This mid-century gem features an exquisite floor plan, floating stairs, open and airy, separate living and dining, designer kitchen and spa-like baths, 3 bedrooms + den, outdoor spaces, and parking. Incredible space with unique architectural details. Walking distance to the Waterfront Metro, Nationals Stadium, restaurants, new waterfront development, shopping, museums, downtown and so much more! Don't miss!

Tenants are responsible for electric and cable/internet/phone.

(RLNE4911528)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1304 4th St. SW have any available units?
1304 4th St. SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1304 4th St. SW currently offering any rent specials?
1304 4th St. SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1304 4th St. SW pet-friendly?
No, 1304 4th St. SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1304 4th St. SW offer parking?
Yes, 1304 4th St. SW offers parking.
Does 1304 4th St. SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1304 4th St. SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1304 4th St. SW have a pool?
No, 1304 4th St. SW does not have a pool.
Does 1304 4th St. SW have accessible units?
No, 1304 4th St. SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1304 4th St. SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1304 4th St. SW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1304 4th St. SW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1304 4th St. SW does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cambridge
1221 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
100K
100 K Street Northeast
Washington, DC 20002
Washington View
2629 Douglass Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020
Sixteen Hundred
1600 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Connecticut Heights
4850 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20008
Oaklawn Terrace
3620 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University