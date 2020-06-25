Amenities

1304 4th St. SW Available 06/10/19 One-of-a-kind Charles Goodman designed home in the heart of SW Waterfront! - This mid-century gem features an exquisite floor plan, floating stairs, open and airy, separate living and dining, designer kitchen and spa-like baths, 3 bedrooms + den, outdoor spaces, and parking. Incredible space with unique architectural details. Walking distance to the Waterfront Metro, Nationals Stadium, restaurants, new waterfront development, shopping, museums, downtown and so much more! Don't miss!



Tenants are responsible for electric and cable/internet/phone.



(RLNE4911528)