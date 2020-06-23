All apartments in Washington
1302 Irving Street NW #202

1302 Irving Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Irving Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20010
Columbia Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
coffee bar
Unique Condo 1302 Irving St NW - 1302 Irving St NW #202 Washington DC 20010. 1 bed /1 bath. 656 sqft Condo
Come explore this 1-bedroom loft with high ceilings, sun-filled rooms and cozy nooks. The first floor welcomes you with an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. A recently restored spiral staircase takes you upstairs where you will find tree top views and a wood burning fireplace; perfect for relaxing and/or entertaining on a DC snow day! Finally, climb the stairs to the sun drenched loft and gaze through a roof top window at the night sky! Commuting is a breeze with on-street parking, a bus stop at your doorstep, accessible bike lanes, and the Columbia Heights metro less than a block away.

Closest grocery stores include: Target, Giant, Sonya's Market and Odd Provisions.

Nearby coffee shops include: Starbucks, Harrar Coffee and Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats. A brand new WAWA is soon-to-open and compliment the nearby CVS and 7-11.

Nearby bar/restaurants include: The Coupe, Bad Saint, El Chucho, The Good Silver, Meridian Pint and the Wonderland Ballroom.

Dont miss an opportunity to view this truly one-of-a-kind apartment in a great location!
Owner pays water; tenant responsible for gas/heat and electricity.
A minimum of 12 month Lease.
A full month rent is required as Security Deposit.
Showing by appointments only. Unit will be available for showing after May 10th.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4307890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1302 Irving Street NW #202 have any available units?
1302 Irving Street NW #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1302 Irving Street NW #202 have?
Some of 1302 Irving Street NW #202's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1302 Irving Street NW #202 currently offering any rent specials?
1302 Irving Street NW #202 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1302 Irving Street NW #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Irving Street NW #202 is pet friendly.
Does 1302 Irving Street NW #202 offer parking?
No, 1302 Irving Street NW #202 does not offer parking.
Does 1302 Irving Street NW #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1302 Irving Street NW #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1302 Irving Street NW #202 have a pool?
No, 1302 Irving Street NW #202 does not have a pool.
Does 1302 Irving Street NW #202 have accessible units?
No, 1302 Irving Street NW #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 1302 Irving Street NW #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1302 Irving Street NW #202 does not have units with dishwashers.
