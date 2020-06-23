1302 Irving Street NW #202

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly coffee bar

Unique Condo 1302 Irving St NW - 1302 Irving St NW #202 Washington DC 20010. 1 bed /1 bath. 656 sqft Condo

Come explore this 1-bedroom loft with high ceilings, sun-filled rooms and cozy nooks. The first floor welcomes you with an updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. A recently restored spiral staircase takes you upstairs where you will find tree top views and a wood burning fireplace; perfect for relaxing and/or entertaining on a DC snow day! Finally, climb the stairs to the sun drenched loft and gaze through a roof top window at the night sky! Commuting is a breeze with on-street parking, a bus stop at your doorstep, accessible bike lanes, and the Columbia Heights metro less than a block away.



Closest grocery stores include: Target, Giant, Sonya's Market and Odd Provisions.



Nearby coffee shops include: Starbucks, Harrar Coffee and Sticky Fingers Sweets & Eats. A brand new WAWA is soon-to-open and compliment the nearby CVS and 7-11.



Nearby bar/restaurants include: The Coupe, Bad Saint, El Chucho, The Good Silver, Meridian Pint and the Wonderland Ballroom.



Dont miss an opportunity to view this truly one-of-a-kind apartment in a great location!

Owner pays water; tenant responsible for gas/heat and electricity.

A minimum of 12 month Lease.

A full month rent is required as Security Deposit.

Showing by appointments only. Unit will be available for showing after May 10th.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4307890)