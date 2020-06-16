1301 20TH STREET NW.

Amenities

Welcome to the convenience of living in a heart of Dupont Circle!!! Bright and sunny modern 1BR/1BA completely remodeled condo with large windows, hardwood floors, open floor plan, beautiful new kitchen with quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and plentiful closet space. All utilities included!!! Lauren condominiums provides a 24-hour front desk and a roof top pool with breathtaking sunsets!!! It's a short walk to the many shopping, night life and dining venues Dupont Circle has to offer.You can rent the unit with all the furniture for $2,600 a month or without the furniture for $2,450.00. Fully renovated in 2019.