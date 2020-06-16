All apartments in Washington
1301 20TH STREET NW

1301 20th Street Northwest · (703) 585-8660
Location

1301 20th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20036
Dupont Circle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 907 · Avail. now

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 562 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
pool
Welcome to the convenience of living in a heart of Dupont Circle!!! Bright and sunny modern 1BR/1BA completely remodeled condo with large windows, hardwood floors, open floor plan, beautiful new kitchen with quartz countertops, new stainless steel appliances, and plentiful closet space. All utilities included!!! Lauren condominiums provides a 24-hour front desk and a roof top pool with breathtaking sunsets!!! It's a short walk to the many shopping, night life and dining venues Dupont Circle has to offer.You can rent the unit with all the furniture for $2,600 a month or without the furniture for $2,450.00. Fully renovated in 2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1301 20TH STREET NW have any available units?
1301 20TH STREET NW has a unit available for $2,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1301 20TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1301 20TH STREET NW's amenities include hardwood floors, all utils included, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1301 20TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1301 20TH STREET NW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1301 20TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1301 20TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1301 20TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1301 20TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1301 20TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1301 20TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1301 20TH STREET NW have a pool?
Yes, 1301 20TH STREET NW has a pool.
Does 1301 20TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1301 20TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1301 20TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1301 20TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

