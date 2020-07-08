1240 E St NE #2

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Spacious Modern 3BR Home w/Parking!!! - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful and spacious 2-level home near H St and Capitol Hill! (Video tour on YouTube under property address) Main level has wonderful open living space with exposed brick wall and adjacent modern kitchen. Theres a full bath and large bedroom w/access to small porch/deck and parking area. Lower level can be accessed from interior stairs or from its own separate entrance in the front! There you will find washer/dryer, and 2 large bedrooms - each with private full bath and small outdoor porch space! [Owners qualification guidelines: credit score 600+, combined annual income $120k+. ] Vouchers are accepted if covers full rent amount. $60/adult non-refundable application fee. Contact Brian through link to schedule showing.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5765532)