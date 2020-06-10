All apartments in Washington
1225 Linden Place NE

1225 Linden Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1225 Linden Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Beautiful, light filled 2 BR/1.5 BA townhouse on a quiet, story-book block of the H Street Corridor. This completely renovated 2 story property offers a private rear patio, large master bedroom with his and her closets, second bedroom with large closet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, 2 skylights that bring in lots of light, built-in bookcases in the living room, central A/C and heat, washer/dryer, and decorative fireplace.
Prime location: Just around the corner from the Streetcar to Union Station, as well as all of the shops, restaurants, and entertainment that H Street has to offer. Walk score: 94, Bike score: 94.
Please email questions and expressions of interest to set up appointment to view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 Linden Place NE have any available units?
1225 Linden Place NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1225 Linden Place NE have?
Some of 1225 Linden Place NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 Linden Place NE currently offering any rent specials?
1225 Linden Place NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 Linden Place NE pet-friendly?
No, 1225 Linden Place NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1225 Linden Place NE offer parking?
No, 1225 Linden Place NE does not offer parking.
Does 1225 Linden Place NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1225 Linden Place NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 Linden Place NE have a pool?
No, 1225 Linden Place NE does not have a pool.
Does 1225 Linden Place NE have accessible units?
No, 1225 Linden Place NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 Linden Place NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 Linden Place NE has units with dishwashers.
