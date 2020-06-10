1225 Linden Place NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

Beautiful, light filled 2 BR/1.5 BA townhouse on a quiet, story-book block of the H Street Corridor. This completely renovated 2 story property offers a private rear patio, large master bedroom with his and her closets, second bedroom with large closet, stainless steel kitchen appliances, 2 skylights that bring in lots of light, built-in bookcases in the living room, central A/C and heat, washer/dryer, and decorative fireplace.

Prime location: Just around the corner from the Streetcar to Union Station, as well as all of the shops, restaurants, and entertainment that H Street has to offer. Walk score: 94, Bike score: 94.

