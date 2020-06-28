All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:05 PM

1205 HALF ST SE #508

1205 Half St SE · No Longer Available
Location

1205 Half St SE, Washington, DC 20003
SW Ballpark - Navy Yard

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
garage
gym
pool
elevator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Welcome to West Half. This stunning building was designed to be the iconic jewel of the emerging Ballpark District at the gates of Nationals Park. With predominately studio and one-bedroom the building also features several amenity spaces including a fitness center with an outdoor patio, a pool, a pool lounge, and a penthouse bar and lounge with spectacular views into Nationals Park. The Penthouse Bar and lounge were designed by V Starr Interiors, Venus Williams~ Design Firm, to create a unique suite-like experience for all tenants of the building. The project also features around 42,000 SF of retail along Half, N, and Van Streets with a majority of the spaces already leased to tenants. The tenants include Compass Coffee, Union Kitchen Grocer, Coldstone, BaseBowl, Atlas Brewery, Hip City Veg, and Gatsby. Now offering 1 month free! Don't miss out, come tour now. Virtual tours are still available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 HALF ST SE #508 have any available units?
1205 HALF ST SE #508 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1205 HALF ST SE #508 have?
Some of 1205 HALF ST SE #508's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 HALF ST SE #508 currently offering any rent specials?
1205 HALF ST SE #508 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 HALF ST SE #508 pet-friendly?
No, 1205 HALF ST SE #508 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1205 HALF ST SE #508 offer parking?
Yes, 1205 HALF ST SE #508 offers parking.
Does 1205 HALF ST SE #508 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 HALF ST SE #508 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 HALF ST SE #508 have a pool?
Yes, 1205 HALF ST SE #508 has a pool.
Does 1205 HALF ST SE #508 have accessible units?
No, 1205 HALF ST SE #508 does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 HALF ST SE #508 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 HALF ST SE #508 does not have units with dishwashers.

