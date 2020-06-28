1205 HALF ST SE #508

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator gym parking pool garage new construction

Welcome to West Half. This stunning building was designed to be the iconic jewel of the emerging Ballpark District at the gates of Nationals Park. With predominately studio and one-bedroom the building also features several amenity spaces including a fitness center with an outdoor patio, a pool, a pool lounge, and a penthouse bar and lounge with spectacular views into Nationals Park. The Penthouse Bar and lounge were designed by V Starr Interiors, Venus Williams~ Design Firm, to create a unique suite-like experience for all tenants of the building. The project also features around 42,000 SF of retail along Half, N, and Van Streets with a majority of the spaces already leased to tenants. The tenants include Compass Coffee, Union Kitchen Grocer, Coldstone, BaseBowl, Atlas Brewery, Hip City Veg, and Gatsby. Now offering 1 month free! Don't miss out, come tour now. Virtual tours are still available!