Washington, DC
1130 5th Street NW Unit 3
Last updated October 4 2019 at 11:01 AM

1130 5th Street NW Unit 3

1130 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1130 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Mount Vernon Square

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 Available 10/05/19 Beautiful Luxury 2BD/2BA Flat with Balcony in Mt. Vernon/Shaw - Spacious, light-filled 2BD/2BA apartment available on gorgeous tree-lined street in Mt. Vernon/Shaw. This home boasts Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, huge master suite with walk-in closet, in-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, and large balcony. The open kitchen features a premium Wolf range, marble counters, and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom closet has built-in Elfa shelving. The master ensuite bath features a claw-foot club, steam shower, and a heated floor.

Located in the heart of the city, a 4-minute walk from Mount Vernon Square Metro. Gallery Place metro is a 7-minute walk and a Capital Bikeshare station is close by. With a car, getting on 395 is a breeze, as is getting out to Route 50 or the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Safeway's flagship 24-hour store is steps away, along with Busboys & Poets, Vida Fitness, and Mandu. The bars and restaurants of 7th and 9th streets as well as Blagden Alley are an easy stroll away. Available October 5th for a minimum 1 year lease.

$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water included! Sorry, no pets.

Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Heat - electric

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5120470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 have any available units?
1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 have?
Some of 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 has units with dishwashers.
