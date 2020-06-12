Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry

1130 5th Street NW Unit 3 Available 10/05/19 Beautiful Luxury 2BD/2BA Flat with Balcony in Mt. Vernon/Shaw - Spacious, light-filled 2BD/2BA apartment available on gorgeous tree-lined street in Mt. Vernon/Shaw. This home boasts Brazilian cherry hardwood floors, huge master suite with walk-in closet, in-unit washer/dryer, fireplace, and large balcony. The open kitchen features a premium Wolf range, marble counters, and stainless steel appliances. Each bedroom closet has built-in Elfa shelving. The master ensuite bath features a claw-foot club, steam shower, and a heated floor.



Located in the heart of the city, a 4-minute walk from Mount Vernon Square Metro. Gallery Place metro is a 7-minute walk and a Capital Bikeshare station is close by. With a car, getting on 395 is a breeze, as is getting out to Route 50 or the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Safeway's flagship 24-hour store is steps away, along with Busboys & Poets, Vida Fitness, and Mandu. The bars and restaurants of 7th and 9th streets as well as Blagden Alley are an easy stroll away. Available October 5th for a minimum 1 year lease.



$45 non-refundable application fee. Security deposit equal to one month's rent. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water included! Sorry, no pets.



Cable ready, Microwave, Hardwood floors, Air conditioning, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Walk-in closets, Balcony, deck, patio, Laundry room / hookups, Fireplace, Oven / range, Heat - electric



No Pets Allowed



