All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1101 Maryland Ave Ne.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1101 Maryland Ave Ne
Last updated November 25 2019 at 9:44 AM

1101 Maryland Ave Ne

1101 Maryland Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Capitol Hill
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1101 Maryland Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Capitol Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
internet access
Available last week of October 2019 through early March 2020
Ideal lease term is 4 months

Spend the fall / winter at our sunny, above ground 1 BR / 1 BA unit on the 1st floor of a 1923 three story corner row house. At nearly 800 sq ft its spacious and suitable for a single person or a couple.

This is a LEGAL rental unit with a valid Certificate of Occupancy (C.O.) issued by D.C. government (this means theyve inspected it for safety and building code compliance).

Just bring your suitcase! An overview of whats provided in the unit for your use

Bedroom: Queen size bed, pillows, comforter/duvet and multiple sets of bedsheets. Closet has a double-hanging Elfa closet system installed. And in case you arent accustomed to city sounds while sleeping, theres a Marpac Dohm classic sound machine can use.

Living Room: Sofa, 2 swivel/glider chairs with ottoman, dining table with 2 chairs. There is a 40 wall-mounted TV with a Roku device provided (use your own accounts), local broadcast channels received with OTA antenna plus option to stream programming to own devices via the units own password-protected high-speed internet network. There is an attached step-down cozy den / sitting area with a loveseat, laptop table, bookcase, coat rack, and exposed brick wall. The second private entrance is off this room for easy in/out if have a bicycle.

Kitchen: Electric stove, microwave, dish / glass / flatware, pots & pans, and other essential cooking items, Keurig coffee maker, tea kettle. Plenty of cabinet storage, plus a separate pantry closet, to put your groceries.

Other Amenities: Bathroom has in-unit stacked washer / dryer, iron and ironing board. There are hardwood floors in common areas with tile in the bathroom and carpet in hallway, bedroom and closets. Bedroom, living room and den have mini-blinds installed on the windows. The unit has its own two private entrances as well as patio space with bistro table / chairs. Unit also has a hardwired smoke detector supplemented by several battery powered ones, carbon monoxide detectors, plus a smoke / fire detector connected to the houses alarm monitoring company.

Utilities: Included in rent natural gas, water & sewer, units own high-speed Internet / secured wifi network via DC Access, and a tenant-controlled Guardian home alarm keypad. The units HVAC is tenant-controlled by an Ecobee wifi-enabled programmable thermostat. The unit is separately metered for electric and tenant is responsible for this monthly payment (it will be a reimbursement to landlord and the bill will be shown to demonstrate appropriate electric charge).

LOCATION / GETTING AROUND:
-Walk, bike, bus, trolley, drive, cabs, scooteryoure covered for whatever your preferred mode of transport may be!
-Were located a few blocks south of the vibrant dining and nightlife of H Street NE / Atlas District, and a 20 minute walk to Union Station metro (red line) or Eastern Market metro (blue, orange, silver lines). Just one mile to The Capitol along an historic grand D.C. boulevard, easy 2.5 miles to the heart of downtown D.C., 15 minute ride to National airport.
-One block to Capital Bikeshare station and several others within neighborhood.
-Uber / Lyft arrive quickly day or night.
-The X8 bus stop is steps away and a 5 minute ride to Union Station, and several other bus lines within immediate blocks (D6, 90, 92, 93).

THINGS TO KNOW:
-Rent is $2500 / month for a single occupant. There would be a $125 monthly supplement if rented to a couple to cover the additional utility usage.
-$1,000 security deposit required (may not be used to offset last months rent).
-Application process will include running a credit and background check prior to offering a prospective tenant lease / occupancy.
-No smoking or vaping permitted anywhere on premises.
-The owners are a family of 3 - plus a sweet 9-year-old Husky Lab - who live in the main part of house above unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Maryland Ave Ne have any available units?
1101 Maryland Ave Ne doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Maryland Ave Ne have?
Some of 1101 Maryland Ave Ne's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Maryland Ave Ne currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Maryland Ave Ne is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Maryland Ave Ne pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Maryland Ave Ne is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1101 Maryland Ave Ne offer parking?
No, 1101 Maryland Ave Ne does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Maryland Ave Ne have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Maryland Ave Ne offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Maryland Ave Ne have a pool?
No, 1101 Maryland Ave Ne does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Maryland Ave Ne have accessible units?
No, 1101 Maryland Ave Ne does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Maryland Ave Ne have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Maryland Ave Ne does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Hudson and DeSoto
1425 P St NW
Washington, DC 20005
2400 M
2400 M St NW
Washington, DC 20037
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE
Washington, DC 20018
âme at Meridian Hill
2601 16th Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20009
Walter Reed Apartments
6939 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20012
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Slowe
1919 3rd Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
5100 Connecticut Avenue
5100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University