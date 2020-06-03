1101 Maryland Ave Ne

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities internet access

Available last week of October 2019 through early March 2020

Ideal lease term is 4 months



Spend the fall / winter at our sunny, above ground 1 BR / 1 BA unit on the 1st floor of a 1923 three story corner row house. At nearly 800 sq ft its spacious and suitable for a single person or a couple.



This is a LEGAL rental unit with a valid Certificate of Occupancy (C.O.) issued by D.C. government (this means theyve inspected it for safety and building code compliance).



Just bring your suitcase! An overview of whats provided in the unit for your use



Bedroom: Queen size bed, pillows, comforter/duvet and multiple sets of bedsheets. Closet has a double-hanging Elfa closet system installed. And in case you arent accustomed to city sounds while sleeping, theres a Marpac Dohm classic sound machine can use.



Living Room: Sofa, 2 swivel/glider chairs with ottoman, dining table with 2 chairs. There is a 40 wall-mounted TV with a Roku device provided (use your own accounts), local broadcast channels received with OTA antenna plus option to stream programming to own devices via the units own password-protected high-speed internet network. There is an attached step-down cozy den / sitting area with a loveseat, laptop table, bookcase, coat rack, and exposed brick wall. The second private entrance is off this room for easy in/out if have a bicycle.



Kitchen: Electric stove, microwave, dish / glass / flatware, pots & pans, and other essential cooking items, Keurig coffee maker, tea kettle. Plenty of cabinet storage, plus a separate pantry closet, to put your groceries.



Other Amenities: Bathroom has in-unit stacked washer / dryer, iron and ironing board. There are hardwood floors in common areas with tile in the bathroom and carpet in hallway, bedroom and closets. Bedroom, living room and den have mini-blinds installed on the windows. The unit has its own two private entrances as well as patio space with bistro table / chairs. Unit also has a hardwired smoke detector supplemented by several battery powered ones, carbon monoxide detectors, plus a smoke / fire detector connected to the houses alarm monitoring company.



Utilities: Included in rent natural gas, water & sewer, units own high-speed Internet / secured wifi network via DC Access, and a tenant-controlled Guardian home alarm keypad. The units HVAC is tenant-controlled by an Ecobee wifi-enabled programmable thermostat. The unit is separately metered for electric and tenant is responsible for this monthly payment (it will be a reimbursement to landlord and the bill will be shown to demonstrate appropriate electric charge).



LOCATION / GETTING AROUND:

-Walk, bike, bus, trolley, drive, cabs, scooteryoure covered for whatever your preferred mode of transport may be!

-Were located a few blocks south of the vibrant dining and nightlife of H Street NE / Atlas District, and a 20 minute walk to Union Station metro (red line) or Eastern Market metro (blue, orange, silver lines). Just one mile to The Capitol along an historic grand D.C. boulevard, easy 2.5 miles to the heart of downtown D.C., 15 minute ride to National airport.

-One block to Capital Bikeshare station and several others within neighborhood.

-Uber / Lyft arrive quickly day or night.

-The X8 bus stop is steps away and a 5 minute ride to Union Station, and several other bus lines within immediate blocks (D6, 90, 92, 93).



THINGS TO KNOW:

-Rent is $2500 / month for a single occupant. There would be a $125 monthly supplement if rented to a couple to cover the additional utility usage.

-$1,000 security deposit required (may not be used to offset last months rent).

-Application process will include running a credit and background check prior to offering a prospective tenant lease / occupancy.

-No smoking or vaping permitted anywhere on premises.

-The owners are a family of 3 - plus a sweet 9-year-old Husky Lab - who live in the main part of house above unit.