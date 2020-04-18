Amenities

Beautiful Home in Bloomingdale - Property Id: 128104



HUGE updated Duplex rowhouse w/ Central Heat and AC. Join the scene in LOGAN/LEDROIT PARK/ BLOOMINGDALE/SHAW/U St Corridor where this central and spacious rowhouse resides. Walk to metro, U Street, Howard University, restaurants, coffee shops, and neighborhood amenities like Yoga, and Drycleaning.



House Amenities:

- Nicely laid out living room and dining room on level of entrance

- Washer/Dryer

- Stainless steel appliances



Community Amenities:

- A few blocks to metro stop (Shaw/Howard)

- 5 walkable blocks to the U street corridor

- Very centrally located and appox. 1 mile to Chinatown

- Close proximity to Howard University and U Street

- Plenty of authentic restaurants and coffee shops within 1 minute walking distance (Tyber Creek, Boundary Stone, Big Bear, Red Hen, Aroi Thai, Bacio Pizzeria, etc)

- Plenty of Museums and nightlife close by



SERIOUS RENTERS ONLY! Must have VERY GOOD - EXCELLENT CREDIT!

No Pets Allowed



