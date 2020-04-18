All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1 V St NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1 V St NW
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM

1 V St NW

1 v Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1 v Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
LeDroit Park - Bloomingdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
yoga
Beautiful Home in Bloomingdale - Property Id: 128104

HUGE updated Duplex rowhouse w/ Central Heat and AC. Join the scene in LOGAN/LEDROIT PARK/ BLOOMINGDALE/SHAW/U St Corridor where this central and spacious rowhouse resides. Walk to metro, U Street, Howard University, restaurants, coffee shops, and neighborhood amenities like Yoga, and Drycleaning.

House Amenities:
- Nicely laid out living room and dining room on level of entrance
- Washer/Dryer
- Stainless steel appliances

Community Amenities:
- A few blocks to metro stop (Shaw/Howard)
- 5 walkable blocks to the U street corridor
- Very centrally located and appox. 1 mile to Chinatown
- Close proximity to Howard University and U Street
- Plenty of authentic restaurants and coffee shops within 1 minute walking distance (Tyber Creek, Boundary Stone, Big Bear, Red Hen, Aroi Thai, Bacio Pizzeria, etc)
- Plenty of Museums and nightlife close by

SERIOUS RENTERS ONLY! Must have VERY GOOD - EXCELLENT CREDIT!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/128104p
Property Id 128104

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5010890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 V St NW have any available units?
1 V St NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 V St NW have?
Some of 1 V St NW's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 V St NW currently offering any rent specials?
1 V St NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 V St NW pet-friendly?
No, 1 V St NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1 V St NW offer parking?
No, 1 V St NW does not offer parking.
Does 1 V St NW have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 V St NW offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 V St NW have a pool?
No, 1 V St NW does not have a pool.
Does 1 V St NW have accessible units?
No, 1 V St NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1 V St NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 V St NW has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Gatsby
1515 O St NW
Washington, DC 20005
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Camden NoMa
61 Pierce Street
Washington, DC 20002
2100 Connecticut
2100 Connecticut Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Brookland Ridge Apartments
400 Taylor St NE
Washington, DC 20017
Pershing House
3701 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
Third & Rhode
230 Rhode Island Ave NE
Washington, DC 20002
Cromwell Apartments
1515 Ogden St NW
Washington, DC 20010

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University