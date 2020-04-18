Amenities
Beautiful Home in Bloomingdale - Property Id: 128104
HUGE updated Duplex rowhouse w/ Central Heat and AC. Join the scene in LOGAN/LEDROIT PARK/ BLOOMINGDALE/SHAW/U St Corridor where this central and spacious rowhouse resides. Walk to metro, U Street, Howard University, restaurants, coffee shops, and neighborhood amenities like Yoga, and Drycleaning.
House Amenities:
- Nicely laid out living room and dining room on level of entrance
- Washer/Dryer
- Stainless steel appliances
Community Amenities:
- A few blocks to metro stop (Shaw/Howard)
- 5 walkable blocks to the U street corridor
- Very centrally located and appox. 1 mile to Chinatown
- Close proximity to Howard University and U Street
- Plenty of authentic restaurants and coffee shops within 1 minute walking distance (Tyber Creek, Boundary Stone, Big Bear, Red Hen, Aroi Thai, Bacio Pizzeria, etc)
- Plenty of Museums and nightlife close by
SERIOUS RENTERS ONLY! Must have VERY GOOD - EXCELLENT CREDIT!
No Pets Allowed
