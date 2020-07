1111 Stratford.

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed cats allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance package receiving

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Discover the joy of a short walk down quiet streets of Stratford, CT to the commuter train that whisks you away to work or play. Delight in the enjoyment found in neighborhood restaurants and riverside marinas. If getting away from the hustle and bustle of your busy day and the clatter of a crowded high-rise appeals to you, look no further. Our apartments are ideally located in Fairfield County with New Haven, Stamford, Bridgeport, Shelton, Trumbull and Milford just minutes away.