1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
48 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stratford, CT
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,465
638 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Lordship
1 Unit Available
Short Beach Condominiums
155 Short Beach Road, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,300
646 sqft
Summer Beach is Calling! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath, apartment offering a galley kitchen with newer appliances, and spacious living/dining room that opens to your balcony overlooking, 3 Par Golf Course and Short Beach.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
685 Success Avenue
685 Success Avenue, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,200
841 sqft
SPACIOUS 1 BEDROOM AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! BRAND NEW, COMPLETELY RENOVATED WITH PRIVATE OUTDOOR BALCONY OFF THE LIVING ROOM!! UNIT IS ON THE 2nd FLOOR OF A 30-UNIT COMPLEX (ELEVATOR ACCESSIBLE).
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
1 Unit Available
335 Ferry Boulevard
335 Ferry Boulevard, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,970
720 sqft
Lofts at 335 offers 71 individual units, consisting of 12 studio apartments, 45 one-bedroom apartments and 14 two-bedroom options.
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
30 Greenview Lane
30 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
872 sqft
Wonderful 1 bedroom unit that has been very well maintained. Updated kitchen and bath, stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with extra closet space. Open concept for the living and dining room with plenty of space to entertain.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Parkway - Wheelers Farm Road
1 Unit Available
54 Greenview Ln
54 Greenview Lane, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,560
1000 sqft
SPACIOUS, QUIET & COZY LUXURY PENTHOUSE UNIT! - Property Id: 196192 203-502-3496 *** PRIVATE ENTRANCE, NO COMMON AREAS *** GREAT COMMUTER LOCATION! Bright, Open Concept * 1,000 SF, 1BD / 1 BR * No Neighbors above!! FEATURES: In-Unit W/D * Gleaming
Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
314 Bridgeport Avenue
314 Bridgeport Ave, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Take the Opportunity- be among the very first to live in one of the New 10 Unit Apartments! Complete with elevator, hardwood floors, tiled baths, kitchen with all stainless new appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, quartz counters.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,548
752 sqft
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,550
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,639
800 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,669
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,648
750 sqft
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,818
570 sqft
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Green
124 Washington St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,826
760 sqft
Nestled just off the historic Boston Post Road, Spinnaker Green is conveniently located next to shopping, restaurants and I-95. A stone-walled entrance welcomes you and lovely gardens add to the ambiance of this peaceful and charming property.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
8 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Post Road North
21 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,525
771 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North End
1 Unit Available
495 Glendale Ave 11
495 Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
Sunny Bridgeport North End Condo - Property Id: 111945 1 Bedroom / 1 bath Condo in quiet and safe area in the North End of Bridgeport.
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
80 Cartright St 5h
80 Cartright St, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,450
900 sqft
Unit 5h Available 09/01/20 Cartright towers condominium / heat included - Property Id: 293508 Spacious one bedroom, hardwood floors large closets and beautiful balcony . Off at parking, laundry on premises , with door man and security building.
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
430 Wells St
430 Wells Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,045
1 BR HIGH CEILING Heat and Hot water included - Property Id: 194026 Beautiful 1 BR Heat and Hot water included in the rent!!! Near St Francis Hospital!! If u r looking for a quiet place to live, then this is for U!! with Heat and hot water
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
202 Cherry St
202 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,575
800 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS AVAILABLE!!! STUNNING 1BR APTS MILFORD!!! Walking distance to downtown Milford, Metro-North, Boston Post Road & all local attractions! Minutes to I-95 & Merritt! Features: *Granite Countertops *Stainless Steel Appliances *W/D IN
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Black Rock
2 Units Available
2916 Fairfield Ave
2916 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water.
