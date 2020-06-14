Apartment List
79 Apartments for rent in Stratford, CT with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stratford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, pa... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
45 Glenfield Avenue
45 Glenfield Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1267 sqft
Move right in to this 3 Bedroom Cape in Paradise Green. This home has been well maintained, cared for and updated, very clean. Just move in and call it home. Walk to Wooster Park for fishing & sports fields.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
1925 Barnum Avenue
1925 Barnum Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1209 sqft
Unique opportunity to live in an exquisitely remodeled 3BR 2BA home that has everything you need all in a convenient location. MUST SEE! Spacious living / dining room with plenty of windows to allow natural light to lighten the room.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
12 Miranda Lane
12 Miranda Lane, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Great townhouse located near train, shopping major highways and restaurants with forest view. Home offers garage, finished lower level, deck, dining room, and carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floors,central air and gas heat. Awesome Complex.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
12 Parkway Drive
12 Parkway Dr, Stratford, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 3/4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom large DUPLEX apartment in desirable Paradise Green neighborhood, steps from shops and restaurants! Beautiful wide staircase takes you to the second floor, complete with stained wood floors, private

1 of 32

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
1039 Essex Place
1039 Essex Pl, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1485 sqft
Amazing New Construction! No expense spared. Unbelievably beautiful. You. Will. Fall. In. Love! Open layout, hardwood floors, premium kitchen (with designer cabinets, cortez countertops, stainless steel appliances, and motion activated faucet!).

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:57pm
1 Unit Available
53 Noble Street - 2
53 Noble Street, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
2ND FLOOR 2 bedrooms / 1 bath / kitchen & Huge living room and dinning room Gas furnace Pushed Heat Air Central Air Insulated windows NEW kitchen cabinets NEW Appliances WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT OFF STREET PARKING GAS HEAT Small Pets possible
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,229
1381 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 4 at 03:25pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
Arbor Park I
1 Nutmeg Dr., Meriden, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Arbor Park I apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom townhouse and flat style units in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to shopping, schools, parks and highways.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
East End
1 Unit Available
350 Bunnell Street
350 Bunnell Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1500 sqft
Newly renovated four bedroom, one one and half bathrooms apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
182 Dupont Place
182 DuPont Pl, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
12 Bridgeport Avenue
12 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
941 sqft
Mint move-in ready River front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 941 square foot plus first for apartment with Pretty enclosed porch. Everything's been updated.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
314 Bridgeport Avenue
314 Bridgeport Ave, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,800
800 sqft
Take the Opportunity- be among the very first to live in one of the New 10 Unit Apartments! Complete with elevator, hardwood floors, tiled baths, kitchen with all stainless new appliances, gas stove, microwave, dishwasher, quartz counters.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
2 Units Available
Spinnaker Square Apartments
56 South Broad St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,834
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Overlooking the Milford Town Green, Spinnaker Square offers a location that allows you to experience firsthand the best events, shopping, restaurants and nightlife in this historic New England town center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Chase Apartments
68-70 W Main St, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,683
752 sqft
Nestled in a peaceful residential area of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Chase is a two-story community that offers spacious one-bedroom apartment homes with meticulously maintained private entrances, dedicated parking and light-filled spaces.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Brook
158 Cherry Street, Milford city, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,566
644 sqft
Located in a distinct building on the perimeter of downtown Milford, Spinnaker Brook offers a stylish retreat with all the best of the area at your fingertips.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
Spinnaker Hunt Apartments
253 W River St, Milford city, CT
Studio
$1,405
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spinnaker Hunt is a private enclave tucked in a quiet, residential area just off the historic Boston Post Road. Commuting from your new home is a breeze with convenient access to both Merritt Parkway and I-95.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
4 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,664
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,565
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,470
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North End
1 Unit Available
495 Glendale Ave 11
495 Glendale Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
904 sqft
Sunny Bridgeport North End Condo - Property Id: 111945 1 Bedroom / 1 bath Condo in quiet and safe area in the North End of Bridgeport.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Stratford, CT

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Stratford renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

