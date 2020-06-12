/
2 bedroom apartments
65 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stratford, CT
9 Units Available
1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1078 sqft
Located near Interstate 95 and the Stratford Center Historic District. Contemporary apartments have breakfast bars and plenty of counter space, plus walk-in closets and ice makers.
2 Units Available
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1265 sqft
Spacious floor plans and loft-style units with open-plan kitchens. Private balcony available. Modern hard surface flooring in kitchen and bath. Spacious walk-in closets. Fitness center and pool.
1 Unit Available
204 Wakelee Avenue
204 Wakelee Avenue, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1000 sqft
Lovely main level of a two family home that has been recently remodeled. Spacious back yard, off street parking with plenty of room for vehicles from both apartments. Storage in basement and laundry off kitchen.
1 Unit Available
12 Miranda Lane
12 Miranda Lane, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1482 sqft
Great townhouse located near train, shopping major highways and restaurants with forest view. Home offers garage, finished lower level, deck, dining room, and carpet in bedrooms, hardwood floors,central air and gas heat. Awesome Complex.
1 Unit Available
1039 Essex Place
1039 Essex Pl, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1485 sqft
Amazing New Construction! No expense spared. Unbelievably beautiful. You. Will. Fall. In. Love! Open layout, hardwood floors, premium kitchen (with designer cabinets, cortez countertops, stainless steel appliances, and motion activated faucet!).
1 Unit Available
4 Patterson Avenue
4 Patterson Avenue, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1216 sqft
Two bedroom, 1 1/2 bathroom unit with small deck off kitchen. Newer appliances and finished area in basement for lots of storage. One assigned parking spot and visitor parking in the back.
1 Unit Available
53 Noble Street - 2
53 Noble Street, Stratford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
2ND FLOOR 2 bedrooms / 1 bath / kitchen & Huge living room and dinning room Gas furnace Pushed Heat Air Central Air Insulated windows NEW kitchen cabinets NEW Appliances WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT OFF STREET PARKING GAS HEAT Small Pets possible
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,246
1381 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
494 Naugatuck Avenue
494 Naugatuck Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
950 sqft
Centrally located this 2 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse features kitchen with all appliances, granite counter tops, and sliders to balcony. Totally remodeled! Living room and half bath on first floor. Upper level has 2 bedrooms and full bath.
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
182 Dupont Place
182 DuPont Pl, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
850 sqft
Completely renovated, gorgeous townhouse style apartment. New kitchen with white shaker cabinets, Carrera quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. New modern tiled bath. New paint and hardwood floors throughout.
East End
1 Unit Available
350 Bunnell Street
350 Bunnell Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95. Brand new kitchen features new cabinets with granite counter top, tiled back splash, tiled on the floor all new appliances. All new thermal windows.
Devon - Walnut Beach
1 Unit Available
12 Bridgeport Avenue
12 Bridgeport Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
941 sqft
Mint move-in ready River front 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 941 square foot plus first for apartment with Pretty enclosed porch. Everything's been updated.
East End
1 Unit Available
75 Newfield Avenue
75 Newfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$875
750 sqft
Nice 3rd fl. freshly painted. with ocean view. Walk distance to Water., Close to Rt 95. Surveillance cameras. Clean. Owner lives in property. Well take care property. No pets and no smoking.
East End
1 Unit Available
352 Bunnell Street
352 Bunnell St, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
925 sqft
Newly renovated two bedroom apartment minutes away from Steele Point development and i95. Brand new kitchen features new cabinets with granite counter top, tiled back splash, tiled on the floor all new appliances. All new thermal windows.
5 Units Available
Merion Riverwalk
185 Canal St, Shelton, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
1274 sqft
Adjacent to the Housatonic River, this green community is right by Bridge Street, so it's easy to cross over to Derby. Community offers courtyard, coffee bar and community garden. Apartments feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
6 Units Available
Spinnaker Station
33 Railroad Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,484
932 sqft
Perfect your work/life balance at Spinnaker Station. Located just steps from the Metro-North train station, you’ll have easy access to the entire New England area.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,933
913 sqft
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
3 Units Available
Spinnaker Crest
79 Noble Avenue, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1033 sqft
Spinnaker Crest is a charming two-bedroom community tucked in a neighborhood setting on the west end of Milford’s historical Town Green.
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
5 Units Available
Spinnaker Wharf Apartments
3 Schooner Ln, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,412
1216 sqft
A gem on the harbor, Spinnaker Wharf is located in the heart of downtown Milford within walking distance to the best events, restaurants and scenery in town.
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1255 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Post Road North
19 Units Available
Halstead Milford
1 Avalon Dr, Milford city, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1208 sqft
Milford Crossing and the other retail areas along Route 1 are only moments away from this community. There's an onsite gym, clubhouse, pool and garage parking. Furnished apartments include walk-in closets and granite countertops.
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
1 Unit Available
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.
Black Rock
1 Unit Available
167 Wilson Street
167 Wilson Street, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
950 sqft
1st fl. 2 bdrms apt. Nice ample Freshly painted. New remodeled kitchen with granite counter top. Stainless steel appliances, Street parking Garage for rent if storage needed.
North End
1 Unit Available
2994 Madison Avenue
2994 Madison Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
875 sqft
BRIGHT & TASTEFULLY updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit in desirable North End complex 1.5 mile from Sacred Heart University.
