3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:19 PM
84 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Stratford, CT
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
200 Orange St
200 Orange Street, Stratford, CT
5 Bedroom House for Rent - Property Id: 299967 5 Bedroom House New Carpet Freshly painted Completely Remodeled near Highway and Train Stations Tenant Pays for all Utilities and Lawn Care Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
24 Jackson Ave
24 Jackson Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1300 sqft
House for Rent - Property Id: 290830 Tenant pay all utilities including water, must have good credit, and proper level of income to qualify. Nice Place, Granite Counter tops, Finish lower Basement, 3 Bedroom, Backyard.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
45 Glenfield Avenue
45 Glenfield Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1267 sqft
Move right in to this 3 Bedroom Cape in Paradise Green. This home has been well maintained, cared for and updated, very clean. Just move in and call it home. Walk to Wooster Park for fishing & sports fields.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
80 Clements Drive
80 Clements Drive, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2488 sqft
Move-in-Ready! This lovingly cared for home sits on a quiet street with sidewalks. The home offers plenty of sunlight throughout, hardwood flooring, central air, an open floor plan that can accommodate almost any size furniture.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
1925 Barnum Avenue
1925 Barnum Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1209 sqft
Unique opportunity to live in an exquisitely remodeled 3BR 2BA home that has everything you need all in a convenient location. MUST SEE! Spacious living / dining room with plenty of windows to allow natural light to lighten the room.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Lordship
1 Unit Available
1 3rd Avenue
1 3rd Avenue, Stratford, CT
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1644 sqft
Beautiful Lordship Beach community . Fully furnished all utilities included rent monthly or weekly $200 a day or $6000 a month .Walk-in distance to restaurants and public beaches .
Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
12 Parkway Drive
12 Parkway Dr, Stratford, CT
NEWLY RENOVATED 3/4 bedroom, 2 full bathroom large DUPLEX apartment in desirable Paradise Green neighborhood, steps from shops and restaurants! Beautiful wide staircase takes you to the second floor, complete with stained wood floors, private
Results within 1 mile of Stratford
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Brooks
7 Units Available
Huntington Townhomes
100 Avalon Dr, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,801
1582 sqft
Pet-friendly apartments near Roosevelt Forest and shopping. Luxury fireplace, kitchens and walk-in closets. Green community features 24-hour maintenance, pool, hot tub and gym. Bike storage and on-site laundry, too.
Verified
Last updated June 4 at 03:25pm
North Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
Arbor Park I
1 Nutmeg Dr., Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Arbor Park I apartments offers spacious two and three bedroom townhouse and flat style units in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood. Enjoy easy access to shopping, schools, parks and highways.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Boston Ave - Mill Hill
1 Unit Available
370 East Ave
370 East Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Expansive and updated town house style half duplex home. The unit features updated kitchen and bathrooms, spacious living room and dining room with loads of closet, basement and walk in attic space for all of your storage needs.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
26 Oronoque Trail
26 Oronoque Trail, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1476 sqft
Just move into this well-maintained 3BR 1.5 Bath Hi-Ranch. New hardwood floors with bright oversized Eat-In-Kitchen. Sliders to deck right off the Kitchen. Ask about pets, No Smoking. Garage included. Tenant to remove snow and maintain lawn.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
140 Kyles Way
140 Kyles Way, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2389 sqft
LUXURY LIVING AT CRESCENT VILLAGE CONDOMINIUMS. LARGEST OF THE UNITS. FULL 3 BEDROOM, 3.5 BATHS, END UNIT THAT HAS FULL BEDROOM WITH BATH IN LOWER LEVEL W/PRIVATE WALK-OUT TO REAR OF UNIT. SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM WITH ACCESS TO BALCONY DECK.
Results within 5 miles of Stratford
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
$
13 Units Available
The Royce at Trumbull
100 Avalon Gates, Trumbull, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1298 sqft
Prime location in a great school district and close to shops and dining. Units have private patio/balconies, faux hardwood flooring and spacious walk-in closets. Community has a fitness center, yoga studio and BBQ grills.
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
7 Units Available
Spinnaker Falls
41 Prospect St, Milford city, CT
The newest community in the Spinnaker Milford family, Spinnaker Falls is strategically located on the fringe of downtown.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
East Side
1 Unit Available
6 Armstrong Place
6 Armstrong Place, Bridgeport, CT
Beautiful 2 floor apartment!! This second floor apartment features 2 bedrooms, gorgeous kitchen and bathroom on the main floor then on the 3rd floor features 2 additional bedroom and another bathroom! Please come see this beautiful updated apartment
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 Rivendel Drive
16 Rivendell Drive, Shelton, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,350
2400 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Spacious and bright condo in a prestigious complex - Property Id: 293490 Rare find in a prestigious complex! Find your happy place! Spacious, bright, and airy. Perfect for families or entertaining. Private, quiet location.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
210 Old Stratfield Rd
210 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1540 sqft
2 story single family house - Property Id: 292369 Recently remodeled private house in a great family neighborhood. Short drive to train stations, the beach, shopping, and local universities. Fairfield is home to many delicious restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
471 Westfield Ave
471 Westfield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
Freshly updated, loaded with amenities, super convenient to Sacred Heart University and all that both Bridgeport & Fairfield have to offer. Minutes from the Merritt Parkway, Rt 8 & i95.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North End
1 Unit Available
745 Ruth St
745 Ruth Street, Bridgeport, CT
Well Kept Ranch with close proximity to Sacred Heart as well as other everyday conveniences. 4 bedrooms are an attribute to those seeking potential University student housing.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
East Side
1 Unit Available
1489 Pembroke St
1489 Pembroke St, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
Building located just off Boston Avenue, just in front of Luis Muoz Martn School and overlooking the lush playgrounds of the school. huge backyard. - Off-street parking - Near Bridgeport Hospital and Warren Harding High School.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
2 Units Available
267 Berkeley Rd
267 Berkley Road, Fairfield County, CT
Unit 1 : Apartment AVAILABLE June 2nd 2020!, Ideal for Family /STUDENTS WELCOME!! Great for 4+ students full bath; plenty storage /big private parking.
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
North End
1 Unit Available
3411 Main Street
3411 Main Street, Bridgeport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1400 sqft
This spacious second and third-floor duplex apartment offers a private entrance and abundant parking. The apartment offers a gracious living room, modern eat-in kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom and a modern full bath on the main level.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
1 Unit Available
15 Krakow Street
15 Krakow Street, Derby, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! Completely renovated unit for you to call HOME! From the kitchen, to the floors, to the bathrooms, to the windows and deck; this property has been tastefully completed! Spacious three bedroom 1.
Last updated June 12 at 08:13pm
Downtown Milford - Harbor - Post Road South
1 Unit Available
43 Bailey Lane
43 Bailey Lane, Milford city, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1100 sqft
Enjoy this ranch home features Living Room with fireplace, Large Eat-In Kitchen with slider to a huge wood deck overlooking large, level, fenced in yard. 3 bedrooms, one with its own private deck. Updated bath with glass shower doors.
